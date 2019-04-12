New video shows off Croatia's blissful Zagorje region

A new video showcasing some of the best of the Zagorje region has been released. The video shows some of the beautiful, rolling countryside, culture, cuisine and architectural splendour of the continental region, which extends north of the capital city Zagreb.

Like much of continental Croatia, Zagorje is much less explored by international tourists than Croatia's famous coast. However, that is not to say the region is without spectacular attractions.

Some of Croatia's best castles can be found in the region, including Veliki Tabor which is currently preparing for its famous film festival. Also fast approaching within the region's cultural and entertainment calendar are the Croatia Hot Air Balloon Rally, the largest event of its kind in the country, and the charming Hoomstock music festival.

Zagorje is largely an agricultural area and holds its own distinct cuisine (and wine) within the country's varied menu. The region also has some of Croatia's best thermal baths and spas.