Rab features among Europe’s best island escapes

Kvarner getaway included in the Guardian's selection of European idylls, with upcoming film and jazz festivals providing extra reason to visit

Peterjon Cresswell
Editor, Time Out Croatia
Rab, Rab island
@ Ivo Biočina
The Kvarner getaway of Rab has just been selected among Europe’s top six island escapes by The Guardian newspaper. Alongside idylls in Italy, France, Spain and Greece, Rab received praise for the Venetian splendour of its namesake main town, for its two dozen sandy beaches and for its culinary and cultural festivals.

Having already celebrated the traditional medieval festivities of Rabska Fjera in July, locals and tourists are now looking forward to the Rab Film Festival from August 23-27 and Rab Jazz Festival from August 29-September 1.

The article also highlighted the slow-cooked peka delights of lamb on offer at the Konoba Rab, known for its sought-after local dish and method of cooking requiring 24 hours’ notice on the part of the visitor.

