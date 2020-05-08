VIDEO: Croatia's rich cultural offer

From well-preserved Roman remains in Pula and Split and the grandiose Hapsburg architecture of Zagreb and Rijeka to the traditional lace makers of Pag and the folklore societies of continental regions, Croatia is a country with culture that can often leave you breathless. You can catch a glimpse of some highlights in the latest video in a series from the Croatian National Tourist Board.



The team at #Croatiafulloflife launched a new campaign in late April 2020 inviting you to welcome Croatia into your homes. The videos show some of the country's most-appealing aspects and are intended to inspire future visitors at a time when they themselves cannot currently receive Croatia's famous welcome. The first video in the #CroatiaLongDistanceLove campaign has already received 1.5 million views with the second, showcasing the country's nature and natural assets, released just last week. Take a look at this latest video, which focusses on the country's diverse, fascinating and visually exciting culture.





