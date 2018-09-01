20 great things to do in Makarska

Cetina is a river that winds its way through some 100 kilometres of the Dalmatian hinterland before reaching the sea at Omiš. You don't need to travel so far to visit it though, as its nearest point to Makarska lies just beyond the upper part of Brela, three quarters of an hour to Makarska's north. Along the river you can take part in various activities such as canyoning, rock climbing, kayaking and more. There's a high zip line over the river too, which is a bit of a trek, but worth it if that's your thing. There's also one at Tučepi, in the valley below Biokovo, which is fun and easy to reach by car, but with less picturesque views.