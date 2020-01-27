Zagreb Soloists celebrate 65 years with free concerts during Night of the Museums

Croatia is preparing for one of the biggest nights in its cultural calendar, Night of the Museums. This Friday, 31 January, will see museums and galleries all around the country open their doors for free at what has become a hugely-popular annual event.

Many of the museums have prepared special exhibitions and special content for the sizeable crowds who take advantage of the event. Zagreb City Museum has prepared an exhibition about renowned classical music ensemble Zagreb Soloists, who will play three performances at the museum on the night.

The exhibition has been organised to mark the 65th anniversary of the ensemble, who have performed over 3,500 concerts far and wide since being founded in 1953. It contains photographs, posters, awards and records from their illustrious and lengthy career.

Zagreb Soloists will perform at 19.00, 20.00 and 21.00 on Friday. At the start of May, they will travel to Ireland for performances in Galway and Clifden.