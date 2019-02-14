ZagrebDox announces 'State Of Affairs' programme

Croatia's leading documentary films festival, ZagrebDox, has announced another of its programmes for its 2019 edition. The 'State Of Affairs' series looks at contemporary issues with economics, capitalism, war, women, society and the environment all coming with its remit.

'Generation Wealth' examines today's obsession with money and contains interviews with celebrities and the super rich. Mining related themes is 'The German System Error' which looks at capitalism's erosive demand for infinite growth, whereas 'Living in the Future’s Past' puts such temporary fascinations and aims into sharp perspective by focusing on our treatment of the planet.

Two films that take a distinctly female perspective are 'Half the Picture' and 'Women with Gunpowder Earring'. In the latter, a journalist visits a government controlled camp in Northern Iraq to examine the plight of the wives and families of terrorists. 'Half the Picture' is a #metoo-era examination of the male-dominated world of filmmaking in Hollywood.

In 'Braguino', French visual artist and director Clément Cogitore takes us to the heart of the Siberian taiga, 700 kilometres from the next nearest settlement to meet two families, the Braguines and the Kilines. They live in harmony with nature but not with each other. 'The Silence of Others' looks at determined individuals in opposition to Spain's amnesty law, which all but guarantees that fascist-era atrocities remain unacknowledged in contemporary society. Short Indian film 'Tungrus' shows us a Mumbai family who share their very small living space with a beloved, special rooster who is beginning to take up too much room. Is there a tasty solution to their dilemma?

The 'State Of Affairs' programme stands alongside the previously announced BAFTA and Oscar-nominated series and biography documentary series that make up a significant part of this year's festival. ZagrebDox takes place between Sunday 24 February and Sunday 3 March with screenings being held at Kaptol Boutique Cinema.