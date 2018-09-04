Delfino
A short walk up from the harbour takes you to a restaurant with a spacious interior containing kitsch murals, a beautiful garden offering glimpses of the sea below and some of the best pizzas in Kvarner. The deservedly popular Delfino lists some two dozen varieties of pizza, topped with quality sauce and thick melted cheese. Pastas, lasagnes and grilled meats are also available, including classic Balkan favourites.
|Delfino
26. divizije 4
Lovran
51415
|11am-midnight daily