Pag restaurant guide

The flavours on the Pag dinner table are influenced by its arid, saline environment. Inhabited by more sheep than humans, the island's Pag lamb which is flavoured with the aromatic herbs sheep consume, as is the trademark Pag cheese. Fish tastes differently too, a result of the salty waters, which also provide the island with its famous Pag salt, one of three great Croatian delicacies to emanate from Pag. Accompanied local Žutica dry white wine and a stiff digestif of travarica herb brandy, the Pag culinary experience is complete.

In Pag town, Na Tale overlooks the bay, the seafood matching the location.