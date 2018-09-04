The historic fishing village of Volosko at Opatija’s northern end probably boasts more outstanding restaurants per square kilometre than anywhere else on this side of the Adriatic. Valle Losca arguably gets less attention than it deserves because it is slightly uphill from Volosko’s tiny harbour and doesn’t have the same views of bobbing boats from its terrace. A small stone interior with wooden tables provides the setting for perfectly prepared traditional fare including all the Kvarner-Istrian favourites – fresh fish, scampi, home-made pasta and boškarin-beef steaks. Given the size of the place and its growing popularity, you’d be wise to reserve.