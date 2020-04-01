The best home delivery treats for Easter in Zagreb

Want a special meaty treat on your plate for the main meal? Đurina Hiža usually supply steaks and meat cuts to some of Zagreb's best restaurants. But, now they'll deliver direct to you. They're also doing meat selection packs. If you're fasting from meat on Fridays and can't find fresh fish, take a look at Svježa Riba. They have everything Adriatic, from sea bass to shellfish, delivered daily to Zagreb, as do Fisherija and Ribarnica Svježa Riba. MM Kantina not only do excellent cuts of meat and the freshest fish, both of restaurant standard, they also deliver top quality wines. Zagreb's Rougemarin restaurants have now also started delivering the uncooked meat ingredients from their fabulous menu - in some instances, the meat is first marinated and dressed by their chefs in the same way they would prior to cooking in their premises.