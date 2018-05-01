Brilliant things to do in Zagreb this May
Our ultimate guide to the best events, exhibitions and things to do in Zagreb this May
The city is brighter and buzzier with summer just around the corner. Festivals of every stripe take place in May with major animation, literature, queer and political events brightening up the cultural calendar. Discover the hottest happenings in Zagreb with our round-up of the best gigs, events and exhibitions this month.
Croatia Hot Air Balloon Rally 2019
One of the country's most spectacular annual events, the Croatia Hot Air Balloon Rally transforms the beautiful and blissful Zagorje countryside for five days. This year, a minimum of 15 teams will take part in the event, each having a balloon each, although visiting balloons from neighbouring countries are expected to attend for part of the proceedings. Current entrants include teams from Croatia, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Austria and Slovenia, with many of the sport's leading female pilots this year taking part.Zagorje is known as the green heart of Croatia. This specific location within Zagorje, located just 30 km from the capital city at an airstrip which is the home of organisers the Zagreb Balloon Club has, over the last three years, become the event's permanent home after a total of 15 annual occurrences. Croatia's best ballooning destination by far, the area holds wonderful countryside and friendly neighbours, offering multiple landing sites which can be used whichever way the wind blows.The advantage of the event now having a permanent home is that these welcoming neighbours can now build a strong friendship with the event, the rally now feeling much like a community project. Many spectators - local, national and international – attend and apart from admiring the balloons and nature, they will be treated to Zagorje food from local producers and restaurants. A large, flightless balloon will be inflated on the ground, allowing visitors to walk within, a
Fashion and clothing in Zagreb in the Sixties
Bursting with style, couture and social context, Fashion and Clothing in Zagreb in the Sixties is an object lesson in how to “do” cultural history and keep it entertaining at the same time. The close relationship between high politics and hem-lines is stitched subtly together in the exhibition’s accompanying notes. A wave of political liberalization in sixties’ Yugoslavia led to rising living standards, a shorter working week and a consumer boom. Croatian capital Zagreb stood at the centre of this new focus on lifestyle: pictures on display here reveal how department stores, clothes boutiques, textile factories and fashion shows played important roles in a complex culture of work and leisure. The stars of the show are of course the clothes. The ravishing array of hats, footwear and frocks makes essential viewing for anyone interested in the history of design – or indeed looking for inspiration for retro stylings of their own. A display of lifestyle magazines documents the emergence of modern media culture, with leading weekly Svijet shrewdly combining iconic, aspirational front-cover shoots with pragmatic advice on what kind of look could be thrown together without blowing an entire month’s wages in the process. Indeed one of the show’s most telling exhibits is a Singer knitting machine. With haute couture in the western sense still out of reach to most Croatian consumers, fashion was frequently a question of what you could knock up at home.
Luka Marotti exhibition: Lived Through Frames
Luka Marotti is a well known contributor to the canon of great documentary and culture films produced by Croatian national TV. He's been active within that field for over 50 years and has produced over 500 programmes. In this exhibition, an alternative side of Marotti's artistic, cultural and journalistic expression is showcased; his photography. Marotti's black and white stills capture moments, monuments, places, atmospheres and people. Many of them will be familiar to Croatian TV audiences, as they have been used within documentary productions, but this exhibition rightly enables this work to stand alone and be appreciated in their own right.
The Watershed Year: 1918 in Croatia
A wealth of artefacts and photographs illustrate the tumultuous events of 1918,when the Habsburg Empire disintegrated and Croatian politicians opted to joinwith Serbia in creating the new state of Yugoslavia. The Croats were to someextent forced into this new arrangement by an urgent and unique set ofcircumstances, a narrative convincingly told in this display.
Slatki Gušti Festival
Zagreb’s patisseries, cake bakeries and pancake houses have gone through something of a boom period in recent years and this outdoor, picnic-in-the-park festival brings the best of them to one place. Stalls sell the best of the city’s sweet-tooth fare; music and entertainment add to the fun.
Dušan Džamonija exhibition: Fifties/Sixties
Džamonija (1928-2009) was an outstanding abstract sculptor whose trademark metallic forms are visible throughout Croatia, whether in World War II Partisan memorials, public monuments, or gallery pieces in public museums. This broad-based exhibition includes early-period, figurative sculptures which might come as something of a surprise to those who know Džamonija primarily as a master of the bold geometric form.
Mersad Berber
Bosnian painter Berber (1940-2012) was enormously popular in the Eighties, when he was one of the highest-earning artists in then-Yugoslavia. Although popular with collectors, his dreamy mélange of lifelike portraiture and surreal background detail was overlooked by the contemporary art establishment, and it’s now high time his work was given a second look.
Welcome Spring Festival
This free springtime music festival, taking place outdoors in the area between city centre parks Zrinjevac and Tomislav, has live music from local bands plus craft beer and street food. Welcome the warm weather with the sounds of 80s Yugoslavia-era pop legends Denis & Denis plus Hrvatska Funk Delegacija, Stampedo, Natali Dizdar and others. Also this year the Festival will use biodegradable cups which will make them the very first in Zagreb to not use plastic.
You Are We: LoSoul
Before perhaps unnecessary terms like 'tech house' and 'micro house' were even coined, the mid-90s European response to the fine deep house coming from America was distinctly different. Of the names at the then forefront of the continental response were people like Needs and LoSoul, the latter setting the groundwork for the aforementioned sub-genres to come into existence as well as laying a firm foundation the fruits of which can be seen in the current domination of German music in our discotheques. From 1995, LoSoul aka Peter Kremeier, was one of the first major names, alongside Isolée and Ricardo Villalobos, to help establish the pivotal Playhouse label, alongside its co-founder Roman Flügel. Since that time, he's released three full albums on the label and also last year's 'Island Time' longplayer for Hypercolour. This will be his debut in Zagreb and support comes from Ratko Filipović Examine and Lazo.
Jutro Poezije | Poetry Morning
Jutro Poezije, which is Croatian for morning of poetry, is among the world's oldest weekly forums for poetry and has held sessions continuously for 54 years. The first meeting, on 28th December 1964, saw famous Croatian poets Gustav Krklec, Vjekoslav Majer and their peers gather in a pub Tingl Tangl to recite poetry and drink in honour of the anniversary of Russian poet Jesenjin's suicide. The meet up became a nomadic weekly before finally settling on the venue in which it's held today, Pod Starim Krovovima, a classic Zagreb pub whose name is translated as Under Old Roofs. Ever since, it has been one of the best and most reliable opportunities to hear Zagreb's top poets, both famous and less known. Much fresh talent and those new to poetry attend and anyone is welcome to perform, in whichever language they speak. The forum's first section contains a main guest performance, after which anybody who wants to share their poetry may take the floor. The atmosphere is Bohemian and friendly and poets expressing themselves in any language are welcomed.by Ivor Kruljac