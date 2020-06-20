ČK10: Čakovečki noćni cener
The lovely town of Čakovec in Bjelovar-Bilogora County already showed it to be a sweet spot for runners and recreation. This year, for a town used to hosting Zrinski Half Marathon and annual town race, comes the very first 10 kilometers night run. At the very start of the summer, catching that very first summer breeze of the year is more than a good of an excuse to stay late.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/435265297378650
|Various venues in Čakovec
Čakovec
40000
Various venues in Čakovec 80 kuna admission fee