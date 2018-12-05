Dubrovnik Winter Festival: Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra

A series of free concerts by the ever impressive Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra

Following a stellar summer season in the city, the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra return to hold their traditional free December concerts for residents and guests alike.

The first concert is on Tuesday 5th December, on the occasion of the feast of Saint Nicholas and the Day of Dubrovnik’s Defenders. The performance will feature not only the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra, but also the Dubrovnik Chamber Choir and the Mixed Choir Libertas, all under the direction of conductor Tomislav Fačini and with a performance by mezzosoprano Dubravka Šeparović Mušović. The performance begins at 8pm and will be held at the Church of the Friars of the Minor.

On Thursday 13th December the traditional “Towards Christmas” event, a charity concert run in conjunction with Dubrovnik's Rotary Club will feature the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Marc Tardue. Advent and Christmas songs will make up the musical programme with the concert taking place in Dubrovnik cathedral from 7:30 pm.

This Christmas concert, which has taken place on 22nd December continuously since 1991, will be held at the Valamar Lacroma Hotel. The Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and Marc Tardue will perform with numerous guests, with traditional Christmas songs and carols making up the musical program.

On Thursday 27th December, from 8 pm, a Christmas concert will be held in the Franciscan Church under the direction of conductor Victor Lenert, featuring Dubrovnik soloists, choral singing and klapa singers.

At midday on New Year’s Day, the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra will perform outdoors, on the stage at Stradun, under the direction of maestro Marc Tardue, with featured soprano Marija Kuhar Šoša.