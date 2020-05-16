Eco-Action: cleaning the seabed
Time Out says
Ecological action in Rovinj
With ecology being an ever-growing concern worldwide, Istria has not been left behind with the new green trends. Underwater Activities Club, Rovinj - Rovigno is organising the cleaning of sea bed of Rovinj aquatorium to keep the beloved diving area preserved for this generation and generations to come. You're all welcome to join in.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.rovinj-tourism.com/en/calendar-of-events/20685
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Rovinj
|Address:
|
Rovinj