Eco-Action: cleaning the seabed

Things to do Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Saturday May 16 2020 - Sunday May 17 2020

Ecological action in Rovinj

With ecology being an ever-growing concern worldwide, Istria has not been left behind with the new green trends. Underwater Activities Club, Rovinj - Rovigno is organising the cleaning of sea bed of Rovinj aquatorium to keep the beloved diving area preserved for this generation and generations to come. You're all welcome to join in.

Event website: https://www.rovinj-tourism.com/en/calendar-of-events/20685
Venue name: Various Venues in Rovinj
Rovinj

