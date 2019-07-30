The best beaches in Novigrad

Novigrad is built around a bay and two headlands, its historic centre a few steps away from the waterfront.

The most popular beach, Karpinjan, is always a hive of activity all summer, surrounded by bars, eateries and sports courts for tennis, basketball and five-a-side football. The small pebbles and shallow water here mean that it’s ideal for children, and you can rent sun loungers and umbrellas and make a whole day of it here. To get to it, walk ten minutes from the marina round the bay.

Karpinjan beach © Miranda Legovic

Further up, Pineta is more rough and ready, with pine trees for shade and intimacy – it’s popular with couples, who may enjoy a quieter time here without children running around. Beach bars open in season.

Pineta beach © Miranda Legovic

In the other direction, close to the town centre, Rivarela is less beach, more a paved strip for sunbathing and relaxation, but its proximity to everything in Novigrad means that many come down here after work in the summer months. Hold on to the hand railings as you go down into the water – the sea here can be quite wild. It sits alongside the City Beach, similar in character and equally close to the bars and restaurants in town, meaning you can enjoy a couple of hours of bathing before heading straight over to lunch or an evening meal.