20 great things to do in Novigrad
Located north towards Italy, its compact centre attracting daytrippers from over the border, Novigrad is neither as posh as Rovinj nor as packed as Poreč, but that’s precisely why this can be a charming location for a relaxing time by the sea. The seaward tip of its Old Town peninsula has a shaded park and a waterside walkway, behind which Novigrad finds room for a surprising number of decent bars, hotels and restaurants. A contemporary marina hints at a buoyant local economy.
Spoil yourself for dinner
They don’t cram them in at family-run Damir &Ornella. Six tables are ranged around a cosy, bare-brick interior, a comfortable setting for fish and shrimp specialities. This truly is from sea to plate, and most of what they create – and each dish is a mini-creation in its own right – is raw. Annually acknowledged as one of the finest dining destinations on the coast, Damir & Ornella is manned by the father and daughter of the same name, happy to take bookings rather than disappoint. Signposted on focal Velika ulica, it’s set down a narrow sidestreet near the seafront.
Discover maritime history
The work of photographer/designer Sergio Gobbo, who has spent his life researching and collating material all along the Adriatic coast, Gallerion was opened by Otto van Habsburg in 2007. As the last Crown Prince of Austria-Hungary, the late archduke would have taken a keen interest in this naval museum, focused on the Austro-Hungarian presence in the Adriatic from the time of Napoleon to the end of World War I. The two-storey display is filled with explanations of battles, model ships, uniforms and weapons. Although a private collection, this enlightening institution has links with the Croatian Military Museum in Zagreb.
Sample artisanal gin
Its terrace lapped by the sea, the Vitriol keeps upping the ante even though the setting sun, smooth service and quality cocktails make this the best bar in Novigrad, hands down. The latest attraction is artisanal gin, Istria’s first handmade gin, if you please, a combination of Malvazija wine, juniper berries and spices. Still trendy enough to appeal to weekending Italians without losing its young, lively, local character, Vitriol is also a decent daytime spot for coffee, own-recipe cakes and fruit tarts. Evening cocktail concoctions have a distinct Italian flavour (Negroni, Garibaldi). Local wines are chalked up on a board outside, beers include Kriek and Kilkenny and there are enough hot drinks to fill an entire menu.
Dine on fine fish
A culinary must in Novigrad, Konoba Čok specialises in fish and seafood, most notably sea bream, sea perch and sole, lobster, and all kinds of shellfish including oysters. All is fresh as can be and expertly prepared and tastefully presented. While other family members run the kitchen, the affable Sergio takes care of guests and the wide range of Istrian wines on offer. If one of you isn’t feeling particularly fishy, then your steak will come lathered in delicious truffle sauce. A complimentary grappa usually completes an altogether satisfying dining experience.
Have a family day out
A few kilometres outside Novigrad, Istralandia is a large aquapark complex with six pools, including a children’s spray arena, and 15 kinds of slides. Kids can try the Black Kamikaze, Family Rafting and, for toddlers, Crazy Hills. As of 2019, there will be a new feature, Space Combo, offering nearly 200 metres of space adventure in a rubberised vehicle with full visual effects. Other attractions include beach football, beach volleyball, concerts and all kinds of courses and workshops.
Party at the beach
Close to a complex of campsites and overlooking the sea at Mareda, just outside Novigrad, the Macumba Beach Club provides al-fresco entertainment day and night. After a morning coffee, swim and seafront fun, the grill restaurant serves up classic Balkan favourites under welcomeshade. Sunbathing suits the afternoon, before early-evening cocktails and DJs take over. At some point late on, it all slowly winds down, only to start up again with a coffee and a swim the next morning.
Feast at a flagship restaurant
Overlooking the marina that this luxury hotel serves, the Restaurant Navigare offers top notch Istrian cuisine, prepared in an open kitchen, to guests and non-guests alike. Executive chef Nenad Lukač is on a mission to prove that the gastronomy of this region can challenge that of France or Italy, and your experience here is a memorable part of that process. The à la carte menu changes with the seasons, with local hams, asparagus and truffles a key feature according to availability. Ingredients are locally sourced whenever possible. The house sea plate to start would be a wise choice, the sea bass carpaccio if you’re saving yourself for a satisfying main, buzara Nautica, say, with scampi and mussels, or the hefty veal ispod peke. Nautica chocolate fantasy rounds things off nicely for dessert.
Sample the goods at a boutique winery
Just past the bus station on the outskirts of town, Moreno Ivančić is a small, family-run winery where visitors may drop in to sample the goods any day of the week. No reservation is required. The small-batch reds and whites here have a slight mineral quality and may be accompanied by fine Istrian prosciutto. Also available is rakija, as the firm has also started producing its own strong, clear spirits. Everything takes place in convivial sit-down surroundings, with more structured visits, including tours of the cellar, on offer for groups of six or more.
Gaze at the heavens
A short drive from Novigrad, the modest village of Višnjan is a popular destination thanks to its world-famous observatory. Thanks to the lack of light pollution in this part of inland Istria, some 100 minor planets, two comets and more than 1,000 asteroids have been discovered here. The observatory also lays on tours, workshops and viewing sessions on certain nights of the year, with English-language explanations provided.
Enjoy the match
In its element during the 2018 World Cup, Element is a party bar with multiple screens and late-opening hours so celebrations can go on into the night. More a café/bar during the week, at weekends, Element attracts a young local crowd for DJs and occasional live music in a loungey atmosphere. Aperol Spritz is the drink du choix, though plenty of beers will be sunk by the time anyone’s thinking about going home.