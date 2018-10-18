20 great things to do in Novigrad

Overlooking the marina that this luxury hotel serves, the Restaurant Navigare offers top notch Istrian cuisine, prepared in an open kitchen, to guests and non-guests alike. Executive chef Nenad Lukač is on a mission to prove that the gastronomy of this region can challenge that of France or Italy, and your experience here is a memorable part of that process. The à la carte menu changes with the seasons, with local hams, asparagus and truffles a key feature according to availability. Ingredients are locally sourced whenever possible. The house sea plate to start would be a wise choice, the sea bass carpaccio if you’re saving yourself for a satisfying main, buzara Nautica, say, with scampi and mussels, or the hefty veal ispod peke. Nautica chocolate fantasy rounds things off nicely for dessert.