Find your ideal Vrsar beach - including nearby Funtana

Along with creating a summer’s worth of tourist-friendly events, Vrsar has improved the condition and facilities of its waterfront, starting with the City Beach close to the Old Town, now equipped with a children’s play park, beach bars, sports courts and a lift for the disabled. The beach itself is a mix of concrete, rocks and pebbles.

Close by, Belvedere is a Blue Flag beach lined with sun loungers and pedalos for hire, backdropped by an expanse of greenery as well kept as the beach itself. All is geared towards a hassle-free family day out, including the restaurant alongside. You can also take a ride out on the semi-submarine, whose station is parked here.

Montraker city beach © Saša Halambek

On the other side of the marina, Montraker is lined with spots where you can negotiate the rocks into the sea – wear sandals or flip-flops. Here the Montraker Water Sports Center rents out jet skis, canoes, SUP boards, inflatables and all kinds of boats. You’ll also find the Orlandin eatery and Casanova Beach Bar. A little further round, Orsera is another popular bathing spot, a boardwalk with a few sunshades, steps down into the sea and the Vala grill bar nearby.

Further north, towards Funtana, Valkenela is an extremely popular public beach of mainly smooth pebbles, close to the campsite of the same name with a large pool complex. Funtana itself has its own public beach, more a rocky cove with steps leading down into the clear water, overlooking the islet of Školjić.

For island hopping with beach fun, Sveti Juraj close to Vrsar has its own swimming spots dotted around the coast – a modest fee should persuade a local fisherman to transport you over the short distance from town.

Finally, Vrsar got its somewhat racy reputation partly thanks to Casanova’s visits nearly 300 years ago, partly thanks to Koversada, Croatia’s first naturist beach, now a whole resort complex of sports, games and shops. Of the five kilometres of beach, close to the entrance to the Limski Canal, not all is naturist – there’s also a sandy stretch, Blue Flag in category.