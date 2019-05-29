Five unmissable shows presented by HNK Rijeka this summer

Like its sister in Zagreb, the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc in Rijeka is one of the city's most staggering architectural landmarks, a glorious, 130-year-old remnant of former Austro-Hungarian rule that offers international renowned ballet, opera, music performance and drama to residents and visitors in the Kvarner region.

With little over a month until its season comes to a close, there's still time to catch some spectacular ballet, opera, drama and music in the theatre. But, if you're visiting the region a little later in summer, fear not; the theatre's musicians, dancers and singers will decamp to the spectacular setting of Pula's wonderfully well preserved Roman amphitheatre three times this summer for what should be an unforgettable evening's entertainment.

Whether you're visiting Rijeka and the Kvarner region or Pula and the Istrian peninsula, here are our pick of five unmissable shows presented over forthcoming months by the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc in Rijeka