Five unmissable shows presented by HNK Rijeka this summer
Internationally-renowned ballet, opera and classical music presented in Pula's glorious Roman amphitheatre and in the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc in Rijeka
Like its sister in Zagreb, the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc in Rijeka is one of the city's most staggering architectural landmarks, a glorious, 130-year-old remnant of former Austro-Hungarian rule that offers international renowned ballet, opera, music performance and drama to residents and visitors in the Kvarner region.
With little over a month until its season comes to a close, there's still time to catch some spectacular ballet, opera, drama and music in the theatre. But, if you're visiting the region a little later in summer, fear not; the theatre's musicians, dancers and singers will decamp to the spectacular setting of Pula's wonderfully well preserved Roman amphitheatre three times this summer for what should be an unforgettable evening's entertainment.
Whether you're visiting Rijeka and the Kvarner region or Pula and the Istrian peninsula, here are our pick of five unmissable shows presented over forthcoming months by the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc in Rijeka
Elektra
Richard Strauss's classic German-language opera, Elektra, is a brutal and bloodthirsty tale of revenge. Based on the ancient Greek myth, this more contemporary telling is fixated on the passions and motivations of the leading protagonist, whose father has killed her sister, her mother plotting and exacting revenge and her brother banished. Essentially, the family is in a pretty bad way. Will things turn out right in the end? Eek, probably not.
Pulcinella & Apollo
The Rijeka Ballet has invited for these two ballets the collaboration of two greats. Italian choreographer Giovanni di Palma, who premiered his Pulcinella in 2017 in São Paulo offers a neoclassical take on the story of Pulcinella, his girlfriend Pimpinella and four friends. French choreographer Martin Chaix also lends a neoclassical style to Apollo, which tells the tale of the Greek god of music (pictured), who is visited by three Muses: Terpsichore, muse of dance and song; Polyhymnia, muse of mime and Calliope, muse of poetry.
Aida
A spectacular opera in a spectacular setting, Verdi’s Egypt-based warble fest takes over Pula Arena for what looks like being an unforgettable night. In the story, the ancient Egyptians have captured Aida, an Ethiopian princess. Radamès, an Egyptian military commander, is torn between his feelings for the enslaved princess and his duty to the King of Egypt, whose daughter Amneris is in love with Radamès. Which will prevail, love or loyalty?
Ode to Joy
Beethoven’s ninth symphony gets a run-out in the suitably magnificent surroundings of Pula’s amphitheatre, performed by the orchestra and choir of the Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka. Beethoven's final complete symphony, his ninth, is one of the most famous and frequently performed pieces of classical music in the world, acting as the anthem of a united Europe, the hymn of German workers, its recital is an annual festive tradition in Japan.
Carmen
The stars of Rijeka opera perform Bizet’s classic in Pula’s Roman amphitheatre, with mezzosoprano Ivana Srbljan in the title role. One of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon, this controversial and unflinching tale tells of the downfall of proletariat soldier Don José, whose life falls apart after he falls in love with the passionate gypsy Carmen.