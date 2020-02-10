Great things to do in Croatia this week
The best music, art, sports events and much more happening this week
Welcome to our guide to the best events happening across Croatia this week. With music concerts, club nights, sports events, exhibitions, festivals and food and drink events, there are always many reasons to visit Croatia at any time of year.
David Maljković: with the collection
Contemporary artist and Rijeka native David Maljković will be selecting pieces from the MMSU depot, demonstrating that the act of choosing what to show and how to show it is also a creative act, loaded with potential meanings. Malkjović himself is one of Croatia’s most internationally successful artists, and examples of his work have been snapped up by art institutions all over the world: the Pompidou Centre in Paris, New York’s MOMA, and the Tate Modern in London can all claim to have a Maljković in their collection. A versatile conceptualist perfectly at home in any medium, Maljković is primarily known for his films, which deploy irony and humour alongside disconcerting visual tricks. His most famous work is Scenes for a New Heritage, in which a group of future explorers go and visit the (sadly derelict) World War II Partisan memorial at Petrova Gora. It was one of the first expressions of artistic interest in these abandoned monuments and is nowadays considered a classic of contemporary video art.
Crikvenica Carnival
There's a great music programme booked to play every Saturday until the middle of February, including Jole on February 1, Maja Šuput on February 8 and Gazde on February 15 with additional events also planned, before the main procession and the theatrical hanging of the prince take place around Tuesday 25 February and Wednesday 26 February.
Street Art Bike Ride
A recreational bike ride touring some of Zagreb's most-prominent street artworks. From European square you'll be taken with an English language guide across the Croatian capital to view ten of the best murals still present on the city's facades, with inclusions covering the works of international visitors plus some of the best known local talent. The tour is limited to 15 people due to traffic restrictions so register soon if you want to go.
The Venice Baroque Orchestra and Vivaldi on a Stradivarius violin
Something to get very excited about. Described as 'One of the best baroque ensembles playing alongside one of the best violinists of baroque on one of the very best violins', this gala performance sees a Stradivarius violin come to Rijeka as part of the Violin Above Borders exhibition, which is being held in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral Rijeka. Organised by the Consulate General of the Italian Republic in the Republic of Croatia (Rijeka) in collaboration with the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc Rijeka, the event sees the world-renowned Venice Baroque Orchestra appear with lead violinist, the celebrated Giuliano Carmignola. This award-winning ensemble has played more dates of baroque music in the USA than any other in history. They have appeared on television the world over, including on the BBC, ARTE, NTR (Netherlands) and NHK.
Lošinj Carnival
Lošinj Carnival is 20 years old in 2020 and they're marking the special occasion by holding a month of special events leading up to the main parade, children's parade and masked ball on Tuesday 25 February. The build-up starts with an exhibition at the Fritzi Palace on February 12, from 7 pm, which will show costumes and photos from past carnival processions in Lošinj and Rijeka (Croatia's largest).
Magic Shoppe
In the eight years they've been active, Boston, Massachusetts outfit Magic Shoppe have delivered their own particular take on psychedelic rock across four EPs and three full-length albums. It's fair to say that these guys like their electric guitar effects pedals, as their shoegaze-influenced sound comes drenched in fuzz and reverb. Their latest album 'Circles' arrived in late 2019 and this European tour supports its release.
D'Annunzio's Martyr / D'Annuzijeva mučenica
On 12 September 1919, Italian commander Gabriele D’Annunzio swept into Rijeka and declared that it belonged to Italy. What followed was one of the city’s most turbulent periods, where D’Annunzio’s proto-Fascist regime saw Croats - or anyone resistant to Italian rule - persecuted. In paintings of the period, Rijeka is often depicted as a martyred woman; yet women’s stories of the time have largely been left untold. This original and insightful exhibition changes that, by exploring the female experience of D’Annunzio’s rule. We hear moving first-hand accounts from native Rijekan women, who saw their home occupied and transformed. But there are also stories from women that had supported D’Annunzio, and some that had even been his lovers. It all adds up to a complex and human picture of one of the darkest times in Rijeka’s past.
Samobor Carnival
Now in its 194th edition, Samobor Carnival can claim to be the biggest, best and oldest in Croatia, just after the one in Rijeka. The whole town, along with central Croatia and the rest of the country joins the parade and festival that spawns across town. Apart from tasty sweets on every corner, everything is filled with events ranging from music, pageants, parades and more - for both young and old.
Valentines day with David Morales
One of the pillars of house music in New York City for over three decades, David Morales is best-known as the creator of hit remixes for the likes of Jamiroquai, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, with whom he won a Grammy. He's also famous as the founder of the Def Mix remix organisation, alongside Frankie Knuckles, for a distinct production sound best-expressed on his Red Zone mixes, for stand-alone hits like 'Needin’ U' and as a DJ.
Collection for the future - MSU acquisitions
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art existing in its new building, the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art will showcase over 200 artworks collected through donations and buyouts. Among the inclusions are 'Fitting Abstraction', which in 2014 represented Croatia at the Venice Biennale of Architecture and 'City ǀ Data ǀ Future - Interactions in Hybrid Urban Environment'. The museum was founded in 1954 as the City Gallery of Contemporary Art and since then has been researching, collecting, documenting and presenting to the public works that represent styles and phenomena of contemporary art. Over the last decade, the museum has increased its holdings by over 3000 works, over 200 of which will be displayed here.
MareMonada: Carnival Boat Race
Annual boat race which is part of Lošinj Carnival.
Vienna Boys' Choir
The Vienna Boys Choir are the most famous children's choir in the world, their history stretching back to 1498. Here, they present a mixture of traditional, religious choral music, favourites from classical music scores and folk music songs from across Europe. The choir is made up of over one hundred singers (coming from about thirty countries) between the ages of ten and fourteen, who annually perform around 300 concerts to almost half a million people.
With the Violin Beyond the Borders/Stradivari in Rijeka: Kresnik and Cremona
Classical musical connoisseurs will adore this commemoration of a truly remarkable man - Dr. Franjo Kresnik. Dubbed ‘the man who can read violins’, Kresnik was an intellectual whose passion was the crafting of violins, and who is widely credited with restoring the art of Cremona Liuteria (that’s ancient string-instrument making, to non-aficionados). In a program to mark the 150th anniversary of Kresnik’s birth, world-class musicians will perform on their Stradivari and Guarneri violins. Though he was born in Vienna, Kresnik spent much of his life traveling through Central Europe and Croatia, considering himself to be a man beyond borders. What better place to celebrate his life than the Port of Diversity?
Rijeka Carnival
Croatia's biggest carnival takes place in Rijeka, culminating in a colourful procession of thousands on the Sunday before Shrove Tuesday. Then, as now, masks were elaborate and ugly, and evil spirits were sent packing by local men dressed in animal skins, the zvončari, clanging huge cowbells. Always up for a spot of costumed fun, the Habsburgs revived the concept in the late 19th century, before Rijeka got tangled up in too much political torment for street parties. Then, in 1982, three masked groups walked down Korzo to the bemusement of onlookers. After that, numbers grew. By 2001 there were around 4,000 taking part in the parades. For the 25th anniversary event in 2007, it was nearer 100,000. No wonder locals call it the 'fifth season', in addition to spring, summer, autumn and winter. Depending on when Shrove Tuesday falls, the Queen's Pageant usually takes place on the third Friday in January, followed by the Zvončari Parade, which takes place the next day. By tradition, the bell-ringers clang their instruments and move in steps according to their village of origin. Then, two weeks before Shrove Tuesday, on the Saturday lunchtime, the Children's Parade runs through the streets of Rijeka. The big event, however, is the International Carnival Parade, which kicks off at noon on Sunday 23 February in 2020. It usually takes the whole afternoon for floats to pass along the main streets. Subsequent celebrations last well into the night, at stalls and tents set up aroun
AntiValentinovo
Fifth occurrence of this large, annual indoor party. Taking place over a weekend, this year sees each night hold a distinct theme. On Friday 14 February 14 there's a retro party with the big domestic stars of the eighties and nineties including I Bee, Minea & Ella, Alka Vuica, Neki to vole vruće, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu and DJ Kneža. The second day, Saturday 15 February features names from the alternative rock scene including Let 3 (pictured) plus guests and Overflow, Ogenj, Paraf and M.O.R.T.
From imagination to animation: six decades of Zagreb Film
Founded in 1953, Zagreb Film is a Croatian film company known throughout the former Yugoslavia for its animation work. They have produced hundreds of animated films, as well as documentaries, television commercials, educational films and feature films, their most famous characters being Professor Balthazar and Inspector Mask. This multimedia exhibition will showcase the studio's successful history and many of the authors and artists who have worked on its animation from 1956 until today. A selection of over 200 animated films, documentaries and live-action works makes up the sizeable exhibition.
Brtonigla Adventure Trek
Istria is full of breathtaking coastal towns and beautiful villages inland, some of which sit prettily atop hills. One of the most blissfully sedate is Brtonigla. However, that changes with the arrival of the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which sees ramblers, hikers, walkers and runners set out into the pristine countryside surrounding the village for an exploration of the great outdoors in all its winter beauty. The river Mirna, Učka mountain, the vineyards and olive groves of the locale and, of course, the Adriatic sea, make for a spectacular backdrop to the trek and, perhaps best of all, the event coincides with the village's Chocolate and Wine Festival, so you can treat yourself after all the exertion. There is no designated route, as part of the event's offer is one of orientation, but each competitor will receive a map detailing the organised stop-off points along the way and the orientation aspect is very simple.
Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival
Croatian chocolate can be very sweet, particularly to visitors who are more used to a higher cocoa content and less sugar in their treat. But, though standard brands in the country aim towards the youth audience, that's far from the full story. Croatia is home to many small and artisan chocolate producers whose chocolate, while enjoyable by anyone, will certainly satisfy the more discerning chocco lover. At the Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival, award-winning local wines and others from different regions of Croatia, are paired with chocolate in an adult-orientated manner. Purposefully, the event coincides with the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which also brings international visitors to the village.
Dubrovnik Carnival
It's carnival season in Croatia and Dubrovnik's is marked by merriment, a masked parade and enjoyment of the city's best assets – wine, food, music and atmosphere. The event lasts for several days, which much of the programme being dedicated to children. The masked and costumed carnival parade occurs on the last day and takes over over the whole town centre. A tradition exists for those taking part in the parade to satirically make a comment of actual political and social events and on this day more than any other, the residents of Dubrovnik are free to do so.
Art and Life Are One: the “Earth” Association of Artists 1929-1935
Founded ninety years ago, Zemlja or ‘Earth’ was one of the most influential movements in the history of Croatian art. As this major exhibition demonstrates, the artists who came together under the Zemlja banner shaped a distinctive Croatian visual style that is still very much around today. The main aim of the Zemlja group was to develop an art that could attract a broad public and also function as a critique of an unjust society. According to Zemlja, art should play a documentary role in recording what life in the then Kingdom of Yugoslavia was really like: it was no longer enough to idealize the peasantry as some kind of folkloric national bedrock clad in traditional costumes, you also had to describe rural poverty and do something about it. The other key aspect of the Zemlja philosophy was the creation of an authentically local art that would have local roots, and which would not simply be an extension of the latest art trend from Berlin or Paris. Most talented painter of the group was Krsto Hegedušić (1901-1975), an artist committed to depicting the realities of rural and working-class life. Together with painters Juraj Plančić, Ivan Tabaković and Oton Postružnik, he arranged exhibitions which had a clear socialist message. They formed the Zemlja movement in 1929, with architect Drago Ibler writing the manifesto. ‘You have to live the life of your times’ it declared, ‘because art and life are one.’ Hegedušić was also was a key sponsor of the self-taught village pain
Split Carnival
Split’s own version of Mardi Gras sees masked balls, street processions and music over the course of ten days. The main parade on the final Saturday transforms the Riva embankment, starting with a children’s carnival, then the procession, before the party goes on late into the night. There's a masked ball with a salsa music soundtrack on Saturday 15 February, more afro-cuban rhythms on the riva on Sunday 16 February and the Love Carnival club event at Central The Club with guest DJ Sonic from Paris on Saturday 22 February.
Monster Magnet
Monster Magnet are a 30 year old heavy rock band from New Jersey who are deeply indebted to the raw riffage of Black Sabbath and the swirling, psychedelic space rock of Hawkwind. Early albums, like 'Superjudge' and 'Dopes To Infinity', produced a mind melting mix of these influences and the band's music has since gone on to be featured in many movies like The Matrix and series like Sons Of Anarchy. Also influenced by classic comics, particularly by Captain America, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Hulk co-creator Jack Kirby, the X-Men character Negasonic Teenage Warhead, from Deadpool, is named after Monster Magnet's biggest hit.
Zagreb Love Run
Zagreb Love Run is a 5km road race around the Lake Jarun in western Zagreb, a purpose-built space for such recreation, its lakeside surroundings dotted with sports facilities and public areas, cafes bars and clubs. In the middle of the water there are man made islands and it's a thoroughly nice place for some winter exercise and socializing. A wide variety of runner demographic, and of varying levels of ability, are welcomed each year and competitors can enter the race solo, in mixed couples or in same sex couples. Applications are open until 01/30/2020 or until capacity is filled, cost 120 kuna and can be made at www.zagreblove.run/sign in
Davor Rostuhar: Croatia, full of colour
Just arrived in Zagreb by plane and wondering what all those wonderful pictures are hanging in the baggage claim area? Well, it's an exhibition entitled 'Croatia, full of colour' by well-travelled, Zagreb-based writer and photographer Davor Rostuhar. Welcome!
The (In)visible Borders Exhibition
Part of the preliminary programme of the Borders: Between Order and Chaos exhibition - which is the central event in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral for ECC2020 - and within its Times of Power programme, this exhibition is mainly themed around borders. This exhibition's aim is to raise awareness about the invisible members of society who face barriers excluding them. The problems facing pensioners and the reasons for their non-involvement in everyday life, the social integration of people with blindness and visual impairments and the impact of waste on our planet will all be highlighted. The exhibition also raises the question of our ability to recognise, as a society, the untapped potential and needs of gifted children, and also speaks about the harsh working conditions and the societal perception of workers in creative industries. The exhibition will feature specially-adapted audio guides for people with blindness and a graphical catalogue adapted for the visually impaired persons.
Dubrovnik Winter Festival: Free guided city tours
The Tourist Board of Dubrovnik will this year continue their free walking tour initiative throughout the winter months. The 90-minute long walking tour will guide visitors through the city's world-famous old town and will be conducted in English by an informed guide. The tour will conclude with a free performance by folklore ensemble FA Linđo beginning at 11:30am at the Church of St. Blaise, weather permitting. The tours begin at 10am each Saturday morning in front of the Tourist Information Centre Pile (one of two tourist information centres in the city itself), located at Brsalje 5. Individuals are asked to register their attendance in advance, to TIC Pile, by 6pm the previous day (tel: +38520312011, e-mail: tic.pile@tzdubrovnik.hr).