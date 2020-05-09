Green Trail Mljet
4th annual trail race through beautiful Mljet National Park
The 4th annual trail race through beautiful Mljet National Park, with completely new routes to previous editions. There's an Odyssey race (34 km), an Ogiran race (6.8 miles) and a free Children's Race (700 m) as part of the event with the longer races starting at midday and the Children's Race starting at 1pm.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/525120341452029
|Various venues in Mljet
|
Mljet
- Various venues in Mljet 120 kuna Odisej race admission; 90 kuna Ogiran race admission (until March 31). 140 kuna Odisej race admission; 100 kuna Ogiran race admission (until May 9). Children race free of admission charge