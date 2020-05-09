Green Trail Mljet

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Mljet , Mljet Island Saturday May 9 2020
Green Trail Mljet
© Antun Cerovečki

4th annual trail race through beautiful Mljet National Park

The 4th annual trail race through beautiful Mljet National Park, with completely new routes to previous editions. There's an Odyssey race (34 km), an Ogiran race (6.8 miles) and a free Children's Race (700 m) as part of the event with the longer races starting at midday and the Children's Race starting at 1pm.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/525120341452029
Venue name: Various venues in Mljet
Mljet

Dates And Times
    • Various venues in Mljet 120 kuna Odisej race admission; 90 kuna Ogiran race admission (until March 31). 140 kuna Odisej race admission; 100 kuna Ogiran race admission (until May 9). Children race free of admission charge