Iločki Half Marathon
The organizers of the race promise a trail that will take your breath away. We're not sure did they meant on running, or the beautiful stunning scenery that the easternmost town in North East Croatia, but this event will surely have both. Fantastic opportunity to explore Ilok in a heartbeat, whether with the pros on Half marathon or in a bit more easy-going 7 km citizen race.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/779873979194593
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Ilok
|Address:
|
Ilok
32236
Dates And Times
- Various venues in Ilok 120 kuna half marathon admission fee; 80 kuna citizen race admission fee