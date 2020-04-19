Iločki Half Marathon

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Ilok , Ilok Sunday April 19 2020
Ilok
The organizers of the race promise a trail that will take your breath away. We're not sure did they meant on running, or the beautiful stunning scenery that the easternmost town in North East Croatia, but this event will surely have both. Fantastic opportunity to explore Ilok in a heartbeat, whether with the pros on Half marathon or in a bit more easy-going 7 km citizen race.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/779873979194593
Ilok
32236

