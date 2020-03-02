In pictures: 48 photos of Croatia's dazzling national parks

Behold the eight Croatian sensations

Krka National Park
1/48
© Lukasz WasilczukKrka National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
2/48
© Leonid TitPlitvice Lakes National Park
Lake in Mljet National Park
3/48
© Mljet National ParkLake in Mljet National Park
Mljet National Park
4/48
© Dario BajurinMljet National Park
Kornati National Park
5/48
© Aleksandar GospićKornati National Park
Ruins in Kornati National Park
6/48
© Ivo BiočinaRuins in Kornati National Park
Krka National Park
7/48
© Ivan IvankovićKrka National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
8/48
© Veronika SzappanosPlitvice Lakes National Park
Visovac Monastery in Krka National Park
9/48
© Fotoarchive TB County ŠibenikVisovac Monastery in Krka National Park
Mljet National Park
10/48
© Ivan BagićMljet National Park
Church of St. Mary in Mljet National Park
11/48
© Mljet National Park Church of St. Mary in Mljet National Park
Chapel in Paklenica National Park
12/48
© Visit Lika Chapel in Paklenica National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
13/48
© Lukas BischoffPlitvice Lakes National Park
Lakes of Mljet National Park
14/48
© Mljet National ParkLakes of Mljet National Park
Wolves in Risnjak National Park
15/48
© James CummingWolves in Risnjak National Park
Northern Velebit National Park
16/48
© Nacionalni park Sjeverni VelebitNorthern Velebit National Park
Krka National Park
17/48
© Tomislav PrpaKrka National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
18/48
© 진구 정Plitvice Lakes National Park
Kornati National Park
19/48
© HTZKornati National Park
Krka National Park
20/48
© NP KrkaKrka National Park
Mljet National Park
21/48
© NC MljetMljet National Park
Mljet National Park
22/48
© HTZMljet National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
23/48
© NP Plitvicka jezeraPlitvice Lakes National Park
Risnjak National Park
24/48
© Ivo Biočina/HTZRisnjak National Park
Paklenica National Park
25/48
© Ivo Biočina/ HTZPaklenica National Park
Krka National Park
26/48
© HTZKrka National Park
Mljet National Park
27/48
© NP MljetMljet National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
28/48
© Plitvice Lakes NPPlitvice Lakes National Park
Paklenica National Park
29/48
© Ivo Biočina/HTZPaklenica National Park
Krka National Park
30/48
© Hrvoje KlaricKrka National Park
Risnjak National Park
31/48
© Andrea MarzoratiRisnjak National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
32/48
© Nick KanePlitvice Lakes National Park
Brijuni National Park
33/48
© Brijuni NPBrijuni National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
34/48
© Ante HamersmitPlitvice Lakes National Park
Eurasian Lynx in Risnjak National Park
35/48
© Ondrej ProsickyEurasian Lynx in Risnjak National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
36/48
© Milada VigerovaPlitvice Lakes National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
37/48
© Agnieszka MPlitvice Lakes National Park
Kornati National Park
38/48
© xbrchxKornati National Park
Krka National Park
39/48
© Kevin LanglaisKrka National Park
Eurasian Lynx in Risnjak National Park
40/48
© Viacheslav NemyrivskyiEurasian Lynx in Risnjak National Park
Northern Velebit National Park
41/48
© Northern Velebit NPNorthern Velebit National Park
Krka National Park
42/48
© Hrvoje KlaricKrka National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
43/48
© Harald HoferPlitvice Lakes National Park
Krka National Park
44/48
© Milada VigerovaKrka National Park
Kornati National Park
45/48
© xbrchxKornati National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
46/48
© Plitvice Lakes NPPlitvice Lakes National Park
Brijuni National Park
47/48
© Brijuni NPBrijuni National Park
Krka National Park
48/48
© Aitor OlaskoagaKrka National Park
By Lara Rasin and Daniel Bracun
Breathe in sea salt-infused air as you wander through dinosaur tracks, look out for wolves howling as you hike, behold an eagle gliding over a rippling river. Welcome to Croatia's great eight. From island archipelagos and turquoise waterfalls to plunging canyons, eight national parks call Croatia home: Brijuni, Kornati, Krka, Mljet, Northern Velebit, Paklenica, Plitvice Lakes and Risnjak. Take in 48 spellbinding photos of the picture-perfect parks that span Croatia, from Dalmatia to the continental regions

