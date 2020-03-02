Breathe in sea salt-infused air as you wander through dinosaur tracks, look out for wolves howling as you hike, behold an eagle gliding over a rippling river. Welcome to Croatia's great eight. From island archipelagos and turquoise waterfalls to plunging canyons, eight national parks call Croatia home: Brijuni, Kornati, Krka, Mljet, Northern Velebit, Paklenica, Plitvice Lakes and Risnjak. Take in 48 spellbinding photos of the picture-perfect parks that span Croatia, from Dalmatia to the continental regions.