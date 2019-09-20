In pictures: electrifying photos from Pula's light festival Visualia

Light installations, art works and illuminated performance art throughout the city, with both the Roman Arena and the shipyard Lighting Giants playing spectacular roles

Visualia
1/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
2/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
3/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
4/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
5/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
6/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
7/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
8/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
Visualia
9/9
© Slaven Radolovic/ Visualia Festival
By Justin McDonnell |
Pula's annual festival of lights Visualia spectacularly reimagines the city using multi-coloured lighting, projections and video mapping. Dazzling displays of light transformed the city into electrifying alternate worlds - take a look at this gallery of our favourite photos from the event to see just what we mean.

