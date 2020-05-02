International Lun - Novalja Half Marathon

Things to do, Sport events Various venues on Pag island , Pag Island Saturday May 2 2020
International Lun - Novalja Half Marathon
International Half Marathon from Lun to Novalja

Want to spend an unforgettable May Day weekend in Novalja and get yourself in shape? For the fifth consecutive year, the International Half Marathon from Lun to Novalja will help you keep fit while running past the beautiful landscape of Lunj olive groves, untouched nature and the blissful backdrop of the Adriatic sea.

