International Lun - Novalja Half Marathon
Time Out says
International Half Marathon from Lun to Novalja
Want to spend an unforgettable May Day weekend in Novalja and get yourself in shape? For the fifth consecutive year, the International Half Marathon from Lun to Novalja will help you keep fit while running past the beautiful landscape of Lunj olive groves, untouched nature and the blissful backdrop of the Adriatic sea.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2560587994169024
|Venue name:
|Various venues on Pag island
|Address:
|
Pag
23250
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues on Pag island 223 kuna regular admission fee (until March 1); 260 kuna last minute admission fee (until April 17)