Let's climb together: Punta Corrente
SPK Muntravo Rovinj - Rovigno

Climbing event near the beautiful shore

With the help and guidance of local climbing club Muntravo, this event allows you to try your climbing skills at the stone pit of Zlatni Rt (better known internationally as Punta Corrente), located in Rovinj. The event is open to anyone, regardless of age and ability and the climbing location is picturesque and very close to the shore.

 

 

