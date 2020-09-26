Lošinj Half Marathon
A half marathon road race through the picturesque island of Lošinj, in full sight of the Adriatic sea.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1119401508398446
|Various venues in Veli Lošinj
Mali Lošinj
51551
- Various venues in Veli Lošinj 150 kuna half marathon admission fee; 120 kuna Apoxyomenos cup admission fee (until April 30). 200 kuna half marathon admission fee; 150 kuna Apoxyomenos cup admission fee (until July 31). 250 kuna half marathon admission fee; 180 kuna Apoxyomenos cup admission fee (until September 20).