Mountain Madness Obstacle Race: Winter Edition

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Ravna Gora , Gorski Kotar region Saturday February 29 2020
Mountain running always offers a good dose of that sweet serotonin, and running is always the best way to keep warm. So have both on a cold day, running four kilometers around the mountainous Gorski Kotar region with starting and ending point at the elementary school in Ravna Gora.

