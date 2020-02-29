Mountain Madness Obstacle Race: Winter Edition
Mountain running always offers a good dose of that sweet serotonin, and running is always the best way to keep warm. So have both on a cold day, running four kilometers around the mountainous Gorski Kotar region with starting and ending point at the elementary school in Ravna Gora.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2547983688765962
|Various venues in Ravna Gora
Ravna Gora
51314
- Various venues in Ravna Gora 180 kuna regular admission fee (until February 21); 200 kuna admission fee (until February 27)