MTB Parenzana

Things to do, Sport events Monday April 13 2020
MTB Parenzana
© MTB Parenzana

Time Out says

Highly scenic bicycle marathon through Istria

Recreational cycling marathon featuring a 43km section of the Parenzana, the former narrow-gauge railway that is now a long-distance cycling route. Heading from Vižinada past Motovun to Livade and back, it’s a great way to experience rural Istria.

RECOMMENDED: More great sports events in Croatia where you can join in

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2827776227276553
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues Istria
Address:
Istria

Dates And Times