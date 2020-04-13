MTB Parenzana
Highly scenic bicycle marathon through Istria
Recreational cycling marathon featuring a 43km section of the Parenzana, the former narrow-gauge railway that is now a long-distance cycling route. Heading from Vižinada past Motovun to Livade and back, it’s a great way to experience rural Istria.
