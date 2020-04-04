Osijek Ferivi Half Marathon
Time Out says
Not just a race, but also a festival of a healthy lifestyle, culture and fun, as organizers stress out, this two-day event offers its participants free visits to the museum, public transports and city tours. But the races are more than important and from Ante Starčević square, the categories aim to attract beginners (5 km), pros (21.1. km half marathon) and relay racers (three laps of 7 kilometers).
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/716859702075563
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Osijek
|Address:
|
Osijek
31000
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Osijek from 180 kuna Half Marathon admission fee; from 100 kuna 5 km admission fee; from 540 kuna relay race admission fee
-
