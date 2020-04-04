Osijek Ferivi Half Marathon

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Osijek , Osijek Saturday April 4 2020 - Sunday April 5 2020
Osječki Ferivi polumaraton
© Osječki Ferivi polumaraton

Time Out says

Not just a race, but also a festival of a healthy lifestyle, culture and fun, as organizers stress out, this two-day event offers its participants free visits to the museum, public transports and city tours. But the races are more than important and from Ante Starčević square, the categories aim to attract beginners (5 km), pros (21.1. km half marathon) and relay racers (three laps of 7 kilometers).   

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/716859702075563
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Osijek
Address:
Osijek
31000

Dates And Times
    • Various venues in Osijek from 180 kuna Half Marathon admission fee; from 100 kuna 5 km admission fee; from 540 kuna relay race admission fee
    • Various venues in Osijek from 180 kuna Half Marathon admission fee; from 100 kuna 5 km admission fee; from 540 kuna relay race admission fee