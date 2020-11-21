Papuk (Canicross) Trek & Trail

Things to do, Sport events Papuk , Slavonia Saturday November 21 2020
Papuk (Canicross) Trek & Trail
1/2
© Zvonimir MikasekPapuk (Canicross) Trek & Trail
Papuk (Canicross) Trek & Trail
2/2
© Zvonimir MikasekPapuk (Canicross) Trek & Trail

Time Out says

10th edition of this trekking race around Papuk Nature Park

10th edition of this trekking race around Papuk Nature Park, which also serves as Round 12 within the 2020 Trekking League. The Challenger route (trek & trail) is between 25-28 kilometres in length, with an Active route (trail) at 19 kilometres.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/542259613167947/
Event phone: +385 98 635193
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Papuk
Address:
Papuk

Price: 150kn

Dates And Times