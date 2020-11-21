Papuk (Canicross) Trek & Trail
1/2
2/2
Time Out says
10th edition of this trekking race around Papuk Nature Park
10th edition of this trekking race around Papuk Nature Park, which also serves as Round 12 within the 2020 Trekking League. The Challenger route (trek & trail) is between 25-28 kilometres in length, with an Active route (trail) at 19 kilometres.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/542259613167947/
|Event phone:
|+385 98 635193
|Venue name:
|Papuk
|Address:
|
Papuk
|Price:
|150kn
Dates And Times
-
- Papuk 150kn