Perfect autumnal days out in Zagreb

Autumn is a special time in Zagreb, the season holding its own particular events and charms. On the outskirts of the city, seasonal vegetables are grown in abundance with a range of food festivals to accompany. Zagreb's autumn days are often warm and sunny, offering the perfect weather to go walking and sightseeing in the city; it's never too hot to traipse around all day like it often can be in summer and it's not too cold for you to want to stay indoors. Autumnal evenings in Zagreb are a different matter and the warmth of the day can recede as fast as the sun disappears, with temperatures turning decidedly chilly as the night progresses. You'll often need a completely different wardrobe for daytimes and night times in the city at this time of year, but in Croatia's fashion capital, a chance to change outfits of a day is never a bad thing. Here are our suggestions for fun things to do on a day out in Zagreb in autumn.

