Plitvice Valleys Bike Weekend
A two-day cycling event around the Plitvice Lakes region
A two-day cycling delight in the valleys of the oldest (and many would agree), most beautiful Croatian National Park and nearby Rakovica. The recreational event starts off with a bike tour of the Barać caves on Saturday followed by the bicycle marathon around Plitvice valleys on Sunday.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/153703622725472
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Rakovica
|Address:
|
Rakovica
47245
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Rakovica admission fee TBA
-
- Various venues in Rakovica admission fee TBA