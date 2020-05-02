Plitvice Valleys Bike Weekend

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Rakovica , Lika-Karlovac Saturday May 2 2020 - Sunday May 3 2020
BK Crna kraljica Plitvice
© BK Crna kraljica Plitvice

A two-day cycling event around the Plitvice Lakes region

A two-day cycling delight in the valleys of the oldest (and many would agree), most beautiful Croatian National Park and nearby Rakovica. The recreational event starts off with a bike tour of the Barać caves on Saturday followed by the bicycle marathon around Plitvice valleys on Sunday. 

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/153703622725472
Venue name: Various venues in Rakovica
Rakovica
47245

