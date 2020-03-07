Polojska Ultra

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Slavonski Brod , Slavonski Brod Saturday March 7 2020
Polojska Ultra
© Mihael Vučinić

The fourth edition of the only 100-kilometre road race for runners in Croatia, taking place around Slavonski Brod. Disciplines of 100km and 50km are available, with the latter open to both sexes. There are relay options available for both routes.

