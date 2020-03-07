Polojska Ultra
The fourth edition of the only 100-kilometre road race for runners in Croatia, taking place around Slavonski Brod. Disciplines of 100km and 50km are available, with the latter open to both sexes. There are relay options available for both routes.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/827534650993260
|Various venues in Slavonski Brod
Slavonski Brod
35000
- Various venues in Slavonski Brod 250 kuna admission fee