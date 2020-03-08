Poreč Trophy
A one-day cycling race accredited within the international UCI calendar which welcomes many professional, national and regional tcycling eams and clubs. The race is held within the area of Poreč, Tar-Vabrige and Kaštelir-Labinci and points attained on the race contribute to the Europa Tour.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.istra.hr/en
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Poreč
|Address:
|
Poreč