Rock Trail Festival
A three-trail trek race followed by a craft beer event
Rock Trail Festival is a three-trail trek race in epic countryside which lies in the shadow of the Velebit mountain. The trekking will be followed by a craft beer event which welcomes several great breweries, with an attached music programme, this year featuring rock band Gustafi.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/475430583372996
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Ražanac
|Address:
|
Ražanac
23248