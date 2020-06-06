Rock Trail Festival

Saturday June 6 2020
Rock Trail Festival Ražanac 2020
© Rock Trail Festival - Ražanac 2020

A three-trail trek race followed by a craft beer event

Rock Trail Festival is a three-trail trek race in epic countryside which lies in the shadow of the Velebit mountain. The trekking will be followed by a craft beer event which welcomes several great breweries, with an attached music programme, this year featuring rock band Gustafi.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/475430583372996
Venue name: Various venues in Ražanac
Ražanac
23248

