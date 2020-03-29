Sinj Half Marathon

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Sinj , Sinj Sunday March 29 2020
Sinj Half Marathon
© Sinj Tourism Board Sinj Half Marathon

The 21st Sinj Half Marathon takes you through the pretty interior of Dalmatia. There are categories for all ages of male, female and group entries and cash prizes for the winners. Starting fee is 150 kuna which includes a lunch served at midday.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/piccadilly-club/21-sinjski-polumaraton/973229463056750/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Sinj
Address:
Sinj
21230
Price: 150kn

Dates And Times