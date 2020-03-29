Sinj Half Marathon
Time Out says
The 21st Sinj Half Marathon
The 21st Sinj Half Marathon takes you through the pretty interior of Dalmatia. There are categories for all ages of male, female and group entries and cash prizes for the winners. Starting fee is 150 kuna which includes a lunch served at midday.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/piccadilly-club/21-sinjski-polumaraton/973229463056750/
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Sinj
|Address:
|
Sinj
21230
|Price:
|150kn
Dates And Times
-
- Various venues in Sinj 150kn