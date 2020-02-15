Street Art Bike Ride

Things to do, Walks and tours Various venues in Zagreb , Zagreb Saturday February 15 2020 Free
Ella & Pitr at Palmotićeva for OKOLO
© OKOLO Ella & Pitr at Palmotićeva for OKOLO

Time Out says

Easy recreation with a touch of a cultural uprising - that is the shortest summary of this bike ride from European square across the Croatian capital. The English language guided tour will take you to visit 10 street art spots in the city previously noted for its Art Park event when many regional and international street artists (as recent as last summer) came to leave their mark. The tour is limited to 15 people due to traffic reasons so register as fast as you can. 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2504152423132200
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Zagreb
Address:
Zagreb

Dates And Times