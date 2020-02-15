Street Art Bike Ride
Easy recreation with a touch of a cultural uprising - that is the shortest summary of this bike ride from European square across the Croatian capital. The English language guided tour will take you to visit 10 street art spots in the city previously noted for its Art Park event when many regional and international street artists (as recent as last summer) came to leave their mark. The tour is limited to 15 people due to traffic reasons so register as fast as you can.
