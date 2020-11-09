Super Istria Cup
Time Out says
International football tournament
Four international football teams enter this tournament, testing youngsters who may aspire to turn professional. The tournament takes place ahead of autumn qualifying matches for league football and places an accent on Rovinj as a beautiful place both to play and prepare for forthcoming matches.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.rovinj-tourism.com/en/calendar-of-events/20801
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Rovinj
|Address:
|
Rovinj