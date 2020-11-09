Super Istria Cup

Istria Youth Cup
© Alen Hlaj

International football tournament

Four international football teams enter this tournament, testing youngsters who may aspire to turn professional. The tournament takes place ahead of autumn qualifying matches for league football and places an accent on Rovinj as a beautiful place both to play and prepare for forthcoming matches.  

