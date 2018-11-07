The best music events in Zagreb this November
Autumn in November is a wonderful time to be in Zagreb. Daytimes are sometimes bright, exposing the grandeur of the city's trees and parks, which offer a spectacular array of greens, browns, yellow and bronze. But, catch such sights quickly, as the sun seems to be setting earlier each day. And when it does, there's a distinct chill to the air. In the evenings it's best to be indoors and there's no place warmer than a frenetic nightclub or an excited concert space. Zagreb's nightlife is flourishing in November, catering to students (both domestic and foreign), visitors and a broad demographic of locals. There really is something for everyone, including the heartfelt traditional Bosnian music Sevdah and internationally recognised house and techno DJs who, to former Smiths, Modest Mouse and The Cribs member, the accomplished guitarist Johnny Marr, experimental noise outfit and Neurosis offshoot, Mirrors for Psychic Warfare, pivotal grunge-era survivors Mudhoney and local legend Darko Rundek.
Sevdah in Lisinski
Sevdah music is a traditional form of folk music that comes from Bosnia. It is one of the most emotionally charged and melancholic of all of the musics from the region, comparative to the blues of America and Africa. Whereas visits to Croatia may be left somewhat unimpressed with regional pop and rock music, which is often very familiar-sounding, but unfathomable because of the language barrier, sevdah music is the exact opposite. It sounds simply like nothing else you will have heard and the language barrier is irrelevant, as the emotions of each song are conveyed through impassioned performance. Leading the line up at this year's event will be Nedžad Salković, who is celebrating 60 years of his career in 2018. Also appearing are singers Izeta Milišić, Esad Kovačević, Marija Šestić, Pavao Anić, Elma Hadžić, Ivan Jelić, Azra Husarkić, all of whom will be backed by a 12 member folk orchestra.
Fedde Le Grand
Dutch DJ and producer, best known for his breakout hit 'Put Your Hands up 4 Detroit', returns to Zagreb. Now existing firmly within the EDM genre, Le Grand plays at some of America's biggest dance music festivals, where he pleases considerably sized audiences with his own, hand tailored remixes of the likes of Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and others.
Mourn
Catalan group Mourn are inspired by a shared love of Patti Smith, PJ Harvey and Sleater Kinney. They are still a young group, however they released their debut album in 2015 and 2018 saw them release their third, 'Sorpresa Familia', which saew them add a post rock sound to their punk and indie edged style. This free concert is part of their Europe wide tour in support of the album.
Radio Student's 22nd birthday
Zagreb's Radio Student turns 22 this year and its birthday is now traditionally marked by this annual club event, which is a highlight in the calendar of the city's alternative scene. The not-for-profit radio station first aired in 1996, its two main goals being to offer education/training for students of journalism and radio enthusiasts, and to offer a broadcast program that can't be found anywhere else. It started with several alternative shows, its current editor in chief, Ivan Vlašić, having shaped the station to being what it is today. 'I wanted to expand our motto which is Radio that isn't for everybody to include the unique tone of our journalism, not just the music we play', he says. As a result alternative and specialist music shows have been joined by activistic reporting focusing on human rights, ecology, marginalised groups and other topics, presented on fifty radio shows a week which are produced by around 150 people, most of whom are volunteers. Such is the respect the station holds, it easily obtained a new transimitter in a recent crowdfunding campaign, an achiuevement that will also be celebrated at theis year's party. Radio Student's regular DJs will entertain on the night alongside live shows from exciting, young alternative bands from Croatia and the ex-Yu region, including Tús Nua, ŽEN, Haiku Garden and Crvi.by Ivor Kruljac
Tanzen: Tiefschwarz
German house duo Tiefschwarz make a return visit to Zagreb, playing at the same venue in which they debuted in the city. The visit will not only be their first in the capital in many years, but also the launch of new night Tanzen, which will thereafter host monthly nights in Zagreb. Tiefscwarz have been in the game for a good two decades, having launched on Francois Kevorkian's Wave label in the '90s, going on to form a long association with Derrick Carter and Luke Solomon's Classic label. Their sound alternates between deep and melodic house to tougher, more stripped back grooves which take influence from techno and electro-house. The duo are actually brothers, Alexander and Sebastian Schwarz and are currently residents at one of Berlin's best-regarded nightclubs, Watergate, who have collaborated with Tanzen on the date. Support on the night comes from Braunbeck, a German DJ who, like Tiefschwarz, also hails from the Stuttgart region. Local support comes in the form of Bronski and Mozer.
Darshan Jesrani
Brooklyn-based producer and DJ Darshan Jesrani is best known as being one half of Metro Area, alongside Morgan Geist. He is a contemporary dance music Dj whose love of disco shines through both the music he plays and makes. This evening is a presentation by Imogen Recordings and representing the label will be great local DJs Ilija Rudman and Antonio Zuza.
Abyss
One of Zagreb's most reliable all night underground dance music clubs, SoundFactory hosts some marvellous extended sessions that frequently stretch well into the daylight hours of the next day. This instance of Abyss should be one of them. Guest DJs on the occasion include Andrej Laseech, a producer and DJ based in Pula who is inspired by an American deep house sound and who has published several EPs. Also appearing is the more techno-edged Jan Kinčl, one of Croatia's best electronic music exports of recent years thanks to his Jan Kinčl & Regis Kattie (pictured) recordings which combine techno and jazz. At this date, Kinčl will be appearing as a solo DJ performer. Completing the line up is Matija Duić, another experienced Zagreb-based DJ with excellent taste, who is originally from Zadar.
Public Service Broadcasting
Sample-heavy soundscapes are this excellent London duo's stock-in-trade. Using live guitar, drums and synths – and sometimes piano, brass or even banjo – they create eerie, white-knuckle instrumentals with vocal tracks from old radio broadcasts, public information films and crackly archive speeches. Their live show uses projections of archive footage to take their musical histories into new, audiovisual dimensions.
Mirrors for Psychic Warfare
Mirrors for Psychic Warfare are an experimental noise project formed by producer Sanford Parker and Scott Kelly and are yet another side project stemming from Kelly's well known avant-garde metal outfit Neurosis. They released their self titled debut album in 2016 and followed it with the unnerving and destructive 2018 album 'I See What I Became'. This appearance is part of a world tour to support the release, their claustrophobic sound evoking bands like Skinny Puppy, Foetus and Godflesh.
Darko Rundek & Ekipa
Darko Rundek has been combining folk music elements from the Balkans and around the world with rock and pop music since the end of the 1970's and has played concerts to thousands all around the region. One of his latest incaranations is as Darko Rundek & Ekipa, in which he plays alongside an ensemble of young, adventurous mmusicians, most of whom live in Zagreb. At this date, they present a performance entitled Zvuk Oluje (Sound of the storm). Quite what that entails or how different it will be from the usually fantastic show this group of musicians put on, we don't quite know. What we do know is that it's another chance to catch one of Croatia's most interesting and adventurous musicians, playing alongside one of the most spirited and forward-thinking combos he's collaborated with in his career.
Mudhoney
Mudhoney are one of the original bands that created the American grunge rock sound. Like Nirvana, who went on to popularise the genre, Mudhoney are associated with the Seattle music scene and their debut EP release 'Superfuzz Bigmuff' is one of the key markers for grunge music. It is a bridge between the sounds of immediately preceding leftfield rock bands like Sonic Youth, Butthole Surfers, Pixies and Dinosaur Jr and the explosion of interest in alternative American guitar music that followed. So rabid was interest in bands like Nirvana, others from the Sub Pop stable and, a little later, Pavement, that many other more standard rock and metal bands like like Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots were shoehorned into the genre and it became a mainstream caricature. Though they had their moment in the spotlight, Mudhoney didn't really capitalise on it. Early era-defining anthems, from around the time of their debut album, such as 'Touch Me I'm Sick', 'This Gift', 'In N Out Of Grace', were instead followed by nihilistic covers of Spacemen 3 songs and Mudhoney confusing ly (but actually brilliantly) adding blues and country elements on subsequent LPs like 'Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge' and 'Piece Of Cake'. They have been a visceral live band, courted by a loyal following, ever since that time.
You Are We: Marc Schneider
It would be possible to talk about Marc Schneider in terms of his productions, which since the early 2000s have appeared sporadically on labels like Silver Network, Circus Company or Was Not Was, the in house label of monster German music distributor, where Marc Schneider works. But, production is not really what he's best known for. Neither is running record labels, which he has also done with Story, a vinyl only deep house imprint which has amassed a cult following thanks to releases from the likes of Cottam, James Duncan and St Joseph. No, Marc Schneider is best known for being a DJ, an endeavour he has pursued for over two decades and which has granted him regular slots at some of Europe's best clubs, such as Watergate, Fabric, Rex and Panorama bar. A selector with distinct tastes and an encyclopedic knowledge of dance music released since the mid 90s, this will be an evening in the hands of a connoisseur house DJ. Support on the night comes from locals Lazo and FM from the ecologically minded You Are We crew, plus Balboa live.
Monika Kruse
Leading German techno DJ Monika Kruse has been a professional player since she started organising raves in disused WWII bomb shelters in Munich in the 1990s. She launched her Terminal M label in 2000, releasing music by the likes of DJ Rush, Stimming, Pig&Dan, Victor Ruiz, Ilija Djokovic and many more. She has played alongside every top DJ and inside every techno venue worth its salt on the circuit. Techno fans will be in very capable hands on this occasion.
Johnny Marr
Former Smiths founder, composer and current alt-rock guitar god Johnny Marr has worked with a who’s who of musicians throughout his magnificent career. Since The Smiths’ disbanding he’s spent every year as a fully-fledged member of at least one band, from The Pretenders to Modest Mouse and The Cribs, as well as serving as Noel Gallagher’s mentor and even helping Hans Zimmer score Christopher Nolan’s “Inception.” He makes his debut in Croatia as a guest of Yammat FM and Cockta.
Deaf Radio
Formed in Athens in 2015, desert rockers Deaf Radio released their highly acclaimed debut album 'Alarm' in 2017 and have since shared stages with bands like The Kills and Planet Of Zeus. Drawing comparisons with earlier Queens Of The Stone Age/Kyuss material, this will be their first appearance in Croatia.
Positive Concert
Over the last 11 years, Zagreb's annual Positive Concert has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the city's music calendar. Intended to raise awareness of HIV and related issues such as prevention and testing, they have previously welcomed headliners such as Dubioza Kolektiv, TBF, Laibach, Urban & 4, Let3, Stereo MCs, Pipschips&videoclips, The Stranglers and Brkovi. The 2018 edition takes place over two nights, at the Dom Sportova stadium, with UK dark indie rock champions Editors, leading Croatian electropop duo Nipplepeople, Rijeka indie band Jonathan and Serbian singer Bojana Vunturišević playing on the Friday night. Saturday night's headliners are aimed more towards domestic music fans, with pop punk veterans Hladno Pivo, Zagreb's own Pipschips&videoclips, Dalmatian hinterland alternative rockers M.O.R.T. and Split-based electronic group Ischariotzcky