The best things to do in Fažana

There’s nothing quite like Brijuni. One of Croatia’s most popular attractions, it’s accessed by regular taxi boat from Fažana. This takes you to Veliki (‘Great’) Brijun, the only one of the 14 islands in the archipelago catering to tourists. Brijuni made its name when post-war leader of Yugoslavia, Tito, made it his base at certain times of the year, inviting film stars and leaders of other countries not aligned to the USA or USSR. This, in turn, led to the heads of African and Asian nations bringing Tito gifts – elephants, zebras and other exotic creatures that formed a safari park here. Some can still be seen, if you hop aboard the little tourist train that chugs round the island. Have a look out, too, for the Roman remains and authentic dinosaur footprints, when Brijini really was an animal kingdom. All is explained on the map you’ll see as you disembark onto the island. brijuni.hr