The best things to do in Lovran

Fall in love with Lovran with our things to do list and discover where to drink, eat and more

Named after lovorov list, the Croatian translation of 'bay leaf' (which can be find growing all over the area), Lovran is the oldest settlement of Liburnia, an ancient region on the northern Adriatic coast.

Located on the easternmost edge of the Istrian peninsula, Lovran is close to Opatija with which it’s connected by the lovely Lungomare coastal promenade. With lavish vegetation and surrounding views of the breathtaking Kvarner Bay, Lovran has been a sought-after tourist destination since the turn of the 19th century; which is evident from the eye-candy villas that date back to the time. Today, Lovran is a health tourism hotspot with rich history and traditions – plus, it tends to be less expensive than neighbouring Opatija. There is truly something for everyone in this town. Read on for our pick of the top 10 things to do in Lovran.

Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList and tag @TimeOutEverywhere.

You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.