Where to go for New Year's Eve in Croatia
With large, outdoor celebrations taking place across the country, we highlight the best cities with free concerts and outdoor parties
New Year's Eve in Croatia is one of the country's biggest nights for partying. With ever-popular Advent celebrations taking place across the country, the streets are full with with people, drawn outside by the tangible community spirit, omnipresent music and entertainment and delicious seasonal food. It looks like this year will be Croatia's warmest late-December in memory but, whatever the temperatures, nothing stops the outdoor partying on New Year's Eve. Organised firework displays will take place above the skies of every town and city, but expect these to be supplemented by those of enthusiastic revellers. Grab yourself a high vantage point just before midnight to watch the spectacle wherever you are - it really is a sight to see! All of Croatia's top rock and pop stars are booked to play free concerts on the night and below you can find details of most of the biggest town and city celebrations where some of them will be appearing.
Zagreb
The focal point of Zagreb's New Year will be the main square, trg Ban Jelačić, where the music stage will host popular Croatian rock and pop bands Prljavo Kazalište and Novi Fosili, but that's far from the full story. With the city's award-winning Advent in full swing, every part of the city will be alive with musical guests, throngs of people and merriment. Expect fireworks across the city at midnight and if you want to see the full spectacle, head up to Strossmayer promenade (Strossmayerovo šetalište) for a great view of the cityscape. Don't expect the street partying to quieten down quickly after midnight, but if you're in for the long run, Zagreb's clubbing is at its peak in winter so head to any of the city's nightclubs, where you can choose from underground house and techno at places like Depo, Boogaloo and Masters or the more accessible and alcohol-friendly parties at Katran or Tvornica Kulture.
Osijek
Popular rock band Opća Opasnost have an almost 30-year career already behind them. Hailing from Županja, Slavonia, it's fitting they should lead this year's New Years Eve celebrations in the Slavonian capital of Osijek. In the past, the band have supported the likes of Whitesnake, Uriah Heep and Bon Jovi in Croatia. The free concert takes place on Trg Ante Starčevića.
Makarska
Popular Croatian pop star Danijela Martinović (pictured) leads the celebrations in Makarska this year, appearing at a free outdoor concert in Park Fra Jure Radića.
Umag
One of Croatia's hardest-working pop stars and a popular TV talent show judge, Maja Šuput, helps the city of Umag bring in the New Year by performing a free open-air concert on on Trg 1.
Pula
These days the Istrian city of Pula is known internationally for its music events, so it's no surprise to find this medium at the centre of their New Year celebrations. There will be free concerts held in at least two locations, with Croatian rock legends Zabranjeno Pušenje (pictured) being joined buy Le Monde at The Forum and Šajeta, who will play on Portarata.
Rijeka
Welcoming in a New Year that will see the city of Rijeka act as European Capital of Culture, this port of diversity hosts one of the biggest NYE parties on the coast. Headlining musical acts will be Dubioza Kolektiv (pictured) and Nina Badrić. Formed in 2003 and hailing from Bosnia, Dubioza Kolektiv combine hip hop, dub, ska, reggae, rock, punk and electronic music influences which really come to life in the live arena. Singing in multiple tongues, the band have toured in many different countries where their explosive live show and warm interaction with audiences has broken through anything as trivial as language barriers. Nina Badrić is one of Croatia's most popular pop stars.
Zadar
The northernmost city on the Dalmatian coast this year host popular regional music acts Zaratino and TBF (pictured) on Petar Zoranić square while Dalmatino appear on Narodni square.
Mali Lošinj
On the beautiful island of Mali Lošinj, New Year 2020 will be welcomed with a free concert by leading Croatian pop singer Petar Grašo (pictured) who appears on the Republic of Croatia square.
Split
In Split, the New Year's Eve party takes place along the waterfront Riva, a place where you'll find great musical concerts taking place throughout the year. The focal point of much of Split's social life, the Riva is also integral to the city's Advent programme. Crowds will gather on the huge pedestrianised area to watch Tomislav Bralić & Klapa Intrade (pictured) perform the traditional and much-loved acapella sounds of Dalmatia and local pop star Jelena Rozga will bring things up to date with her chart hits.
Poreč
Advent in the seaside Istrian town of Poreč comes to a spectacular climax with a free outdoor concert by leading Croatian pop star Severina, who appears on Liberty Square. There's a parallel party at Matija Gupac Square with DJ Stanko Bondža and earlier in the day an event for the youngest at midday.
Rab
The grandest of NYE parties on the island of Rab will this year take place in the town of the same name, where festivities will be lead by popular Croatian singer Toni Cetinski (pictured) who appears at a free outdoor concert on Trg Municipium Arba.
Rovinj
Rovinj's New Year's Eve programme features top Croatian pop star Gibonni as the headlining musical attraction and he will be performing from 11pm on Trg Maršala Tita. His performance will be interrupted by a grand firework display at the stroke of midnight and will continue once the explosions subside. Accompanying music will be provided by other live musicians and the square will have a gourmet offer from several Rovinj restaurants within the Rovinj Winter Delicacies Festival.
Šibenik
The seaside city of Šibenik go big this New Year's Eve with a major musical programme that features international headliners Stereo MC's (pictured) playing in front of St. Jakov's cathedral, Croatian rock n' roller Neno Belan performing with his band Fiumens, Latin and jazz-influenced band Cubismo playing on Robert Visiani perivoj and DJ Kristijan Molnar, who appears on Mala Loža.
Dubrovnik
There's been music throughout the year on Dubrovnik's Stradun thanks to the city's summer and winter music festivals. The partying continues on New Year’s Eve with popular Croatian rock band Parni Valjak. Croatian musician Ante Gelo and his band act as the evening's opening act, although there will be a special family-friendly performance earlier in the day from young pop starlet Mia Dimšić (pictured).