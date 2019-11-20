The best Christmas markets in Croatia
From relaxing stays in the mild Mediterranean winter to the bustle of Zagreb, the greatest Advent of any European capital, Christmas markets in Croatia are hard to beat. We'll show you where best to enjoy Christmas in Croatia with our guide.
Zagreb
Consistently voted the best Christmas market in Europe, Zagreb has ploughed its efforts into reviving this aspect of its Austro-Hungarian past. Stalls on the pedestrianised streets around Cvijetni trg sell everything from craft toys to traditional sweets, fruit preserves, speciality biscuits and gingerbread hearts. The music programme features a month-long season of outdoor gigs and DJ high-jinks. The main square, Zrinjevac, Europski trg and the 'Fuliranje' alley of food and drink stalls are the main venues, with the best views of the city scape plus a great entertainment and gastro offer to be found above the centre on Strossmarte parade. Out of the centre, there's a family-friendly area at Maksimir park. There's absolutely loads to see and do across the city, with the whole thing kicking off in the last week of November and carrying on right into the New Year.
Rijeka
See Rijeka go Christmas crazy at this annual celebration of all things yuletide. The city’s parks, stages and squares are lit up by twinkling Christmas lights and little wooden-roofed huts flavour the air with the smell of mulled wine and seasonal menus (serious gastronauts would be well advised to look out for the great offer at the ones on Riječke square). There's plenty of arts, crafts and souvenirs available too. There's a city centre ice-skating rink which lies at the Karolina pier, in view of the sea, which dedicates every December weekday from 8 am-4 pm to children. Ice skates are free to rent in this time period, as are ice-skating lessons, although you have to sign up in advance (you can find out how on the website of Doma mladih Rijeka). On weekdays after 4 pm and all weekend, the rink is open to everyone. On city centre stages you'll find a free entertainment programme which will cover everything from classical music and seasonal choirs to Croatian rock, pop and hip hop stars like TBF, Koktelsi, Night Express, Opća Opasnost and Grupa Adastra. There's a Santa's grotto located in the tunnels below the city and Santa's train will once again be offering free rides to children through the city centre, every day between 4 pm and 7 pm/8 pm. Perhaps Rijeka's most lovely feature is the Trsat castle, which looks down on the city centre and at Christmas, you’d struggle to find a more fairytale-like setting. The castle and its monuments will be covered in some 17 kilometres of
Split
Growing year-on-year, Advent celebrations now stretch across Croatia's second city. Split's mild Meditteranean climate, coupled with its status as Croatia's second city, make it the perfect place for a winter break, not least at Advent. Rustic wooden stalls are set up under fairy lights, offering mulled wine, rakija fruit brandy, sausages, seasonal desserts and other goodies, as well as gifts and souvenirs. Next to the Christmas fair, a stage hosts live music acts and DJs every night. Look out for shows by children singing Christmas carols, usually taking place on Saturday evenings. Away from the focal point on the Riva, check out the decorations and street theatre on Marmont Street, then head up to Gaj Bulat Square where you can step back in time thanks to the exhibition of photographer Feđa Klarić (you might be lucky enough to catch members of the HNK Split ensemble performing here too). Behind Diocletian's Palace, in Park Josipa Jurja Strossmayera aka Đardin, you'll find the ice skating rink, 3D characters, more wooden huts and many choral events (Saturdays at 5.45pm and Sundays from 11am are sure-fire times to catch some of the music offered here). Restaurants all over the city are taking part in the programme and have prepared special Dalmatian Christmas menus. Croatia Airlines are offering promotional fares to the city this Christmas and alongside existing discounts offered by Split hotels and the Croatian railway company, Christmas in the city by the sea is viable for
Karlovac
Although 2019 is only the third year that the city of Karlovac has held such a large Advent manifestation, its celebrations have already grown to become one of the largest in continental Croatia outside of the capital city Zagreb. This year, more than 500 performers including dancers, musicians, street performers and children's entertainers from 10 Croatian cities will perform in the Karlovac pavilion and surrounding stages. Christmas celebrations in Karlovac kick off on December 14 with an Advent race in which more than 400 participants from Croatia and neighbouring countries will take part. The whole of Karlovac city centre will be decorated with Christmas lights and stalls offering seasonal food and drinks for the duration of Advent. The daily entertainment programme is split into three sections with children's events running from 4 pm-6 pm, family events from 6 pm-8 pm and the general section, including performances by most headlining musicians, taking place thereafter. Top stars from the world of Croatian pop, rock, hip hop and folk music including Silente, TBF, Nipplepeople, Edo Maajka, Opća Opasnost, Letu Štuke, Klapa Cambi and Mia Dimšić are among the headliners in this year's brilliant music programme. In addition to the music content, there will also be dance events, stand-up comedy, storytelling, workshops, magic shows, quizzes, folklore events, exhibitions, an extensive children's programme running daily at the Christmas Village, and New Year's Eve event with a
Bjelovar-Bilogora county
There's a full programme of events taking place across the county throughout the Christmas period and small but notable Christmas markets located in its cities Daruvar and Bjelovar, but the must-visit aspect of Bjelovar-Bilogora county, one which draws families from all over Croatia and further still, is not a market at all, but is Salajland. The Salaj family estate in Grabovnica, near Čazma, traditionally opens its doors to the public every Christmas for a huge manifestation of lights and Christmas spirit. A staggering five million lights are used in this truly magical display, which wends its way around a sizeable portion of the estate's grounds, across bridges, through gardens and under decorated trees. Most of the lights are ornamental but you will find a traditional nativity scene and the true message of Christmas is not lost within the display.
Poreč
You'll find the Christmas spirit filtering through every town and village in Istria, but one of the region's fastest-growing Advent celebrations takes place for the fourth time in the seaside city of Poreč. There's a wealth of stuff to see and do here this Christmas, one highlight being the free ice-skating rink in the centre and the gastronomic offer which runs throughout the season. There are many free concerts, which range from Christmas choirs to top Croatian rock and pop acts such as Neno Belan. The programme for children is especially large and includes workshops, theatre events, Santa's grotto and a repeat of the free gift-giving for kindergarten-aged children. For older visitors and residents, there's the International Christmas Handball Tournament on December 13, 14 and 15, a Christmas Basketball Tournament taking place between December 26 and December 29 and The Feast of the Immaculate Conception, just north of the city in Vabriga, which on December 8 has a gastro and music offer. A large New Year's Eve concert will take place and alongside the DJs and musicians invited to entertain, leading Croatian pop star Severina will headline.
Varaždin
The ambience of Varaždin old city is the perfect place to get that Christmas glow, but in an effort to make Christmastime their second-largest public event after the annual Špancirfest, Advent in Varaždin will this year take place in seven different locations around the city and will have more than 100 different programmes to entertain visitors. Theatre performances, an ice skating rink, a city-wide gastronomic offer, concerts of classical music, Christmas choirs and sacred music all form part of the programme, as do folklore events, arts & crafts, cinema screenings and large rock and pop concerts from the likes of Crvena Jabuka. For younger visitors, there's a daily ride on Santa's train, storytelling and Santa's grotto in the Old Town and entertaining street performers including magicians. Look out for the exhibitions on Uskoj street, a virtual Reality Magic Room, special events on Habdelić square and pretty decorations everywhere from Korzo and Gajeva Street to Stančić and Liberty Square.
Opatija
Opatija's mild Mediterranean winter has long allowed the town to welcome visitors year-round. Its health and wellness offer is one of the main off-season draws, but when the extremely pretty town's walkways and buildings are decorated for Christmas, you could well believe that Advent here was a close second. The stone circle and public area outside the Juraj Šporer Arts Pavilion becomes one of the focal points and you'll find free jazz, pop and rock concerts performed here in the evenings before the backdrop of the Adriatic. The area appeals to younger visitors too, The Nutckracker and Elf House's animation programme taking place every day from 4pm to 7pm, but operating all day at weekends and between December 22 and January 2. The Ice Magic skating rink returns this year and will be surrounded by rustic wooden kiosks offering seasonal food and drinks and artisan products. Other highlights include the Chocolate Festival on December's first weekend, Santa's seasonal holiday home in nearby Učka Nature Park, a New Year's Eve party complete with live music and a firework display and the mayor's public address on the first day of the New Year.
Osijek
Osijek's Advent this year begins on the last weekend in November but, as usual, the celebrations really ramp up in energy following Osijek City Day on December 2. Having grown in an elongated manner down the side of the Drava river, Osijek has three centres and a couple of years ago city authorities valiantly tried to move Advent to the most westerly of these, an area whose footfall has decreased greatly due to the arrival of out-of-town shopping centres. It didn't prove as popular as previous hosting ground, the old city centre of Tvrđa, which is where it returns this year. Carousels, small wooden huts selling mulled wine, craft beer, seasonal food and arts & crafts will join a beautiful array of seasonal lighting on Tvrđa's cobbled streets, pitched between the largest ensemble of Baroque buildings in Croatia. This year, the newly renovated area of Vatroslav Lisinski square also comes into play, hosting three winter tents, one offering special Christmas beer (the city has Croatia's oldest brewery plus several craft brewers), another food and the third will be for children. The ice skating rink and several aspects of Advent remain in the westerly centre, on Dr. Ante Starčević Square. Visitors should look out for free music concerts taking in rock, pop, jazz and Christmas music, taking place throughout the period, plus Santa's special tram (which runs on Croatia's oldest tram line) and the grand firework display on New Year's Eve.
Dubrovnik
With its international airport less affected by seasonality than others, the ancient walled city of Dubrovnik is still connected with direct flights to Frankfurt, London, Istanbul, Warsaw, Rome, Barcelona, Athens and Zagreb throughout the winter. And it's a good time to visit if you're looking for a romantic Christmastime break or a city weekend getaway. Following its successful Summer Festival, this Yuletide companion continues Dubrovnik's excellent reputation for music events. Its official opening sees popular female pop group The Frajle perform in front of the Church of St. Blaise on November 30. Famous Croatian singer Gibonni appears at the same venue on December 14. A Christmas concert will be held at the Hotel Lacroma on December 21 in which The Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Dubrovnik choirs, traditional klapa groups, soloists, soprano Valentina Fijačko and pop singer Vanna will perform traditional Christmas songs and favourites. Traditional Dubrovnik Christmas dance the Kolenda can be seen on December 24 and 31. On the former, it will be accompanied by Christmas carols, the folklore ensemble Linđo, the Libertas choir and Dubrovnik Brass Band in front of the St Blaise church. On the latter, klapa groups, popular singer Mia Dimšić, pop-rock group Parni Valjak and others will join the NYE party taking place across the whole Stradun. On New Year's Day, enjoy oysters, champagne and the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra on Stradun from midday. Outside of the musi