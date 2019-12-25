Where to party in Zagreb on New Year's Eve
From rave all-nighters to street parties under the glare of electrifying fireworks, here are the best options for NYE 2019
New Year's Eve is fast approaching and on this night, there's no place in Croatia that parties like the capital, Zagreb. Some will be staying home or having house parties, but at Advent every part of the city centre vies for your attention. There's a range of live music and clubbing options too, as venues try to put on the party of the decade. Here are some of the city's best offers for New Year's Eve.
Advent in the city centre
The focal point of Zagreb's New Year will be the main square, trg Ban Jelačić, where the music stage will host popular Croatian rock and pop bands Prljavo Kazalište and Novi Fosili, but that's far from the full story. With the city's award-winning Advent in full swing, every part of the city will be alive with musical guests, throngs of people and merriment. Popular, young alternative pop band Svemirko will be showcasing their melodic, fresh sound at the Fuliranje area along with a Dino Dvornik tribute band and accompanying DJs. Expect fireworks across the city at midnight and if you want to see the full spectacle, head up to Strossmayer promenade (Strossmayerovo šetalište) for a great view of the cityscape. Don't expect the street partying to quieten down quickly after midnight, but if you're in for the long run, Zagreb's clubbing is at its peak in winter so head to any of the city's nightclubs listed below, where you can expect a lot more visitor-friendly music than any of the Croatian-language favourites playing outdoors
Dependanse
The team behind River Festival once again host NYE at the infamous Sound Factory venue, now in a new location. The late-night club is the scene of some of Zagreb's best allnighters and this one, which extends well into the afternoon / evening of New Year's Day, should be no different. Deep house with smatterings of tech house, techno and breakbeat will be the soundtrack, supplied by a selection of great local DJs including Dujo, El Commando, Gars, Iggy Dope, Jakov Kolbas, Kommoda, Krešo Leboš, Vlad'o, Allan and SZCH. The event starts at 2am on New Year's Eve / New Year's Day morning, just as some normal people will be calling it a night. It will continue until very, very late, indeed, until such a time that its audience would likely fail to be described as normal people.
Fantasy Mill
Opened in late 2019, Paromlin is one of Zagreb's newest clubs. Located in a former industrial estate, just south of the main train station, close to the old Syrup / Soundfactory venue, for a warehouse space it is warmly decorated, welcoming and inviting. A great addition to Zagreb's nightclubbing options and a new home for extremely late night weekend parties. For their first foray into NYE clubbing at the new space, a lengthy session with DJs Synesthesia crew, Labosh, Andlar and Felver is offered, so house, electro, rave and techno will be on the menu.
Močvara
Located by the river, to the south of the city centre, Močvara is a venue most-regularly populated by the city's sizeable university student-age population. The crowd in the club looks almost exactly like the one you'd see at any of the country's subsidised student dining rooms, known locally as menza, except that they're more drunk. And the vegan Noise Rock fan, who refuses to go to menza, also goes to Močvara. Often congregating in groups, there are fewer friendlier club crowds in Zagreb, although it's very much a club suited to the existing crowd demographic. The DJ for the evening, Mario Kovac, will set about the difficult task of pleasing absolutely everyone. Hits of 50's and 60s pop and rock and roll will meet 70s disco, 80s pop and the rather testing Croatian language pop hits of the 90s on the dancefloor. Even vegan Noise Rock fan will have a good time.
Masters
Situated to the east of the city centre, Masters is the choice for the discerning late-night raver. The crowd and the DJs are musically sussed, the latter presenting the music in a classy manner. The vibe is similarly hip and underground, so if you're looking to simultaneously celebrate your football team's win while drunkenly singing their songs over the DJ music with your gang of gorilla friends, this may not be the place for you. Music for this particular marathon session will come from local DJs Labud & Mimi (Ekstrakt) and Pepi and may take in deep house, acid house, contemporary and vintage electronica, disco and more.
Klub Katran
Former warehouse factory Katran is one of the most easy-to-like nightclubs in the city, a multiple-floored and multi-roomed space populated by young adults for whom drinking with friends, making new ones and dancing is the reason to attend. Four rooms play a range of genres, ranging from house and techno to indie, pop, alternative and R&B and hip hop. The main two rooms can be quite busy, but attendees are largely a friendly, welcoming and patient bunch who are used to this. The fun here is largely based around alcohol and, being New Year, the club have therefore decided to compliment this integral element with a bit of scran; a buffet will be available at some point and čobanac, a meaty paprika stew, will be served at around 2am. Njom, njom.
Future Scope NYE
Boogaloo club may not have the most fancy seating, the coolest, underground, hipster beats nor the best-dressed crowd but, make no mistake, this is one of the best clubbing experiences you could have in Croatia. This den of rave hosts some of the best DJs who visit Zagreb and is a dependable option most weekends, especially on techno nights. It's a versatile space with multiple rooms, which are opened in accordance with the event and the size of crowd expected. Its regular rave crowd is a hardcore group of rake thin, Adidas-clad youngsters who dance incredibly fast and incredibly well, unless they're flaked out, with friends, in one of the seating areas. If you were in an English city centre they look like the kind of kids you would cross the street to avoid, in genuine fear of a knife attack but, this being Croatia, they're actually really friendly and decent people. If you're on the same wavelength, you can meet great people here and the staff are all super efficient and very relaxed. Being NYE, there's a much larger crowd than just the regulars expected and therefore a much more broadbased clientele will be in attendance, not least because there are international guest DJs. Harvey McKay is a Drumcode-associated DJ from the UK who will be playing techno whereas Matt Sassari has a chunky tech house sound, often with sampled vocals riding atop. Support comes from locals like Lea Dobricic, Herya, Teo Zver and Sonic Illuminati, with all three rooms open offering house, tech ho
New Year's Eve: James Bond 007
Vodka Martinis all round at the plush late night spot on the trg as there's a James Bond theme to this year's NYE party. Although the original James Bond of the Ian Fleming books displayed sexist, chauvinist, imperialist and racist tendencies, partially depicted in early films, the James Bond film series utilised black actors right from the start. Of the 104 Bond villians in the film series, almost 50 have been played by black actors with Grace Jones as May Day (pictured) arguably being the best.
Opera Club
In the mood for an evening of electronic music but want to go with your respectable partner and crew? Maybe the techno allnighter isn't the place, but Opera club might just be. A well-appointed club, with good production values, Opera is populated by the kind of crowd who like to get properly dressed up and be seen on a night out. DJs for NYE, Joe2Shine & Kosta Radman, will play the EDM-like selection of music which is popular in many contemporary clubs, and which is enjoyed by a broad base of young clubbers. That is, to say, although it's an electronic music night, you certainly won't feel out of place if just having a few drinks and a bit of a dance is your idea of an enjoyable night.
La Fiesta
If the Circles of Hell are tailor-made for all, certainly there will be a huge congregation in Satan's psychedelic trance rave. This is not music for everyone. The audience at psychedelic trance raves are usually a mixed bunch of normal-looking people, ravers and complete weirdos, some of whom might attempt to bring their dogs to the rave. A smaller contingent still actually smell of the dogs they left at home. Regardless, you will rarely find a friendlier bunch anywhere in raveland. As it often the case both at psy-trance raves and here, at club Željezničar, the main room soundtrack is paired with a digi-dub and dub reggae second room, which is likely where any sensible dogs will escape to while their owners get lost for hours in the fractal patterns of a stranger's t-shirt next door. Quite why the date has a Spanish title is anyone's guess. Perhaps guest psy-trance DJ, UK-based Psymmetrix from the Bom Shanka label, will be simultaneously playing music and cooking paella?
Tvornica Kulture
A mixture of university-age students and their older, working peers meet on the sizeable dancefloor at Tvornica, one of Zagreb's most famous concert halls and nightclub spaces. Holding a relaxed crowd who are not averse to knocking back more than a few drinks, they are serviced by good DJs who play a mixture of familiar pop and club music, sometimes edging towards R&B, hip hop and trap.
Vintage Industrial Bar with Psihomodo Pop
One the best live music venues in Zagreb, Vintage Industrial Bar is a sprawling venue with multiple areas which are utilised depending on the time of day and time of year. For evenings built around concerts or clubbing, the mediumsized gig room and the adjacent, long bar are the places open for party. The bar is a nice place to hang out, for couples or small groups, with generous space and a fair bit of seating. Good drink options at the extensive bar. Live music guests for NYE are well-liked and accessible Yugoslavian-era pop punk band Psihomodo Pop, whose cult following has only increased in the time since the collapse of the federation and its collective music scene.
Depo Klub
Located in what looks like a former industrial unit on the edge of the city centre, DEPO klub is a more than reliable pit of rave populated by a friendly and perhaps quire hedonistic crowd. But, what nightclubs aren't filled with hedonists? None that we would like to visit. For NYE, there's an extensive line-up of regular guest DJs appearing, although unless you are invested in Zagreb's underground electronic music clubbing scene, names like Fabian Jakopetz, Teo Harouda and DJ Matya aren't going to mean much to you. All you need to know is that these guys play around the region most weekends and they really know what they're doing. The music will fluctuate between house, tech house and techno and as the sun rises, you'll be able to see a weird amalgam of smoke, condensation and zombified people emanating from the venue's doors.
Future Scope afterparty
After they have swept the floor a little and made sure the guy who fell asleep in the toilet got home in a taxi, Opera club will open its doors to the Future Scope afterparty. That's right, if you're not satisfied by the three-roomed allnighter already offered by them at Boogaloo, you can come here for another eight hours of partying in the company of club residents, one of the evening's earlier main guests, Matt Sassari and a crowd who at this stage may not look quite as fresh as when they first went out.