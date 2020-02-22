Zlarin Trail
Winter race with three categories
A winter race with three categories to suit ability and ambition; 5 kilometres, 15 kilometres and 25 kilometres. Entry fee is 130 kuna for all categories, with no entry fee for children under 16 years of age. All races start at 11am in front of the Hotel Koralj and all competitors must carry a mobile phone.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/616410649123458
|Various venues in Zlarin
Zlarin
22232
