Šolta travel guide

Around the main coastal settlements is a good choice of restaurants, konobas, pizzerias and grills, though in Nečujam they are mostly part of the resort complex. A bar crawl of the whole island won’t take you that long – but of course you’ll need transport. Aim to admire the sunset in west-facing Maslinica bay, probably from the terrace of the Martinis Marchi – or any one of the handful of cafés, bars and restaurants around the bay.