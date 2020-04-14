The best Šolta restaurants and bars
Discover the best places to eat and drink in Šolta with our bar and restaurant guide
Around the main coastal settlements is a good choice of restaurants, konobas, pizzerias and grills, though in Nečujam they are mostly part of the resort complex. In whichever you eat, make sure you ask if theirs is Šolta olive oil (it probably is), a singular oil among the many fine ones produced in Croatia. A bar crawl of the whole island won’t take you that long – but of course you’ll need transport. Aim to admire the sunset in west-facing Maslinica bay, probably from the terrace of the Martinis Marchi – or any one of the handful of cafés, bars and restaurants around the bay.
Dvor
Situated just above the coastal path that works its way east from Bačvice Beach, Dvor is a uniquely calming place from which to admire the inviting silhouettes of Šolta and Brač across the water. Sit in the conservatory or venture out onto the terrace shaded by trees. Dvor functions perfectly both as café and restaurant – fish, steak and fowl are fired up on the open grill overlooking the lawn outside, and there’s an excellent choice of Croatian wines by the glass.