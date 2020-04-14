The best Šolta restaurants and bars

Around the main coastal settlements is a good choice of restaurants, konobas, pizzerias and grills, though in Nečujam they are mostly part of the resort complex. In whichever you eat, make sure you ask if theirs is Šolta olive oil (it probably is), a singular oil among the many fine ones produced in Croatia. A bar crawl of the whole island won’t take you that long – but of course you’ll need transport. Aim to admire the sunset in west-facing Maslinica bay, probably from the terrace of the Martinis Marchi – or any one of the handful of cafés, bars and restaurants around the bay.



