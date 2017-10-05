A restaurant run by nuns is coming to Shoreditch

A restaurant staffed entirely by Catholic nuns is coming to Shoreditch on October 17. And its called NUNdos. A couple of questions spring to mind (Have you stepped into a hipster’s lucid dream?/ Is this some kind of sex thing?) so let’s break it down a bit. Here’s what we know so far:

1) Not a sex thing.

Billing itself as the world’s first ‘nun-powered eatery’, all these sisters are serving is food. Chicken and lentil soup to be precise. And all the soup is free! How Christian.

2) They are all actually legit nuns.

NUNdos is run in conjunction with a new Channel 5 documentary called ‘Bad Habits: Holy Orders’, which follows five selfie-obsessed millennials as they ‘swap hedonism for a life of humility’. But Time Out has been assured that you will *not* be served soup by hedonistic millennials, but seven genuine Daughters of Divine Charity from Swaffham and Chesterfield convents. Real nuns!

3) This soup is very spiritual.

You will be encouraged to drop your phone into an amnesty collection on the way in to NUNdos, and chat with the sisters about your soul. Just you, your soup, and your guilt then.

NUNdos will open from Tuesday 17 October-Thursday 19 October at White Rabbit, Dereham Pl, EC2A 3HJ.

