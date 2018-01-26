London’s best restaurants for vegetarian food
Limp lettuce? Tasteless tofu? Fear not, the bad old days of London’s vegetarian restaurant scene are over. Now, meat-free diners have an extensive array of the city’s best restaurants, street food stalls and cheap eats to sate themselves with. Hell, it might even convert a dedicated carnivore or two. Look below for Time Out’s round-up of the crème de la crème of London’s veggie scene.
The best vegetarian restaurants in London
222 Veggie Vegan
Don’t be fooled by the name – everything at 222 is 100 percent vegan. It’s also deliberately low in fat and salt – so if you’re going to indulge in the likes of pumpkin and courgette ‘noodles’ with lime and ginger dressing, seitan stroganoff with brown rice, tofu cheesecake or vegan ice cream, this is the place. The lunchtime buffet’s a bargain too.
Bühler and Co
A Scandi-chic veggie café serving a creative global menu and Climpson’s coffee in serene surroundings, Bühler & Co is primarily a brunch spot – eggs every which way, gussied-up French toast, quinoa cakes, meatless fry-ups. There are specials and a lunchtime counter too, plus more ambitious dishes for weekend suppers – think green curry laksa with silken tofu. A slice of the good life in Walthamstow.
Ethos
A self-service veggie buffet (where you pay by the weight of food) that delivers the goods from breakfast to lights out, Ethos scours the globe for culinary inspiration. Kick off with a gluten-free egg and spinach protein pot plus a slug of beetroot juice, lunch on Japanese miso-roasted aubergine, quorn lasagne or a ‘good green salad’, and finish with a ‘healthy’ black-bean brownie. Don’t miss their most famed dish: the aloo scotch egg.
Farmacy
Owned by well-connected glamour-puss Camilla Al-Fayed (of Harrods fame), Farmacv sells ‘clean indulgence’ to an eager audience of moneyed Notting Hillbillies and aspirational hedge-fund wives. It’s a happy, joyful, ‘free-from’ kind of place (no dairy, no sugars, no additives), with plant-based treats ranging from ‘clean curries’ to macro ‘earth bowls’. Even the most virtuous dishes taste luxurious, especially when eaten in such chic surroundings.
Farm Girl
If the very idea of ‘healthy eating in Notting Hill’ fills you with dread, fear not: this cute café from Aussie-born ‘farm girl’ Rose Mann is a little ripper. Colourful interiors and non-stop sunny service are matched by a menu that promises everything from acai bowls to baked aubergine with tahini dressing, superfood salads and BBQ jackfruit tacos. Veggies can happily bypass the odd piece of chicken.
The Gate
Ironically housed in a former Victorian butcher’s, this branch of veggie innovator The Gate puts on a breezy modern face – apart from a swathe of ornate listed tiling that reflects the equally original menu. Share a meze platter (salty feta fritters, mushroom ceviche, featherlight artichoke tempura) or plunder the global carte for aubergine schnitzel, raw pad Thai or wild mushroom risotto cake.
The Hive of Vyner St
Café by day, wine bar by night, ‘East London’s answer to delicious well-being’ champions holistic dining, biodynamic drinking and organic ideology without over-egging the eco issues. Apart from the odd chunk of salmon, the menu’s largely vegetarian and vegan, so expect superfood combos and smoky tempeh sandwiches alongside caesar kale salad and quinoa tabbouleh with raw falafel – all great with a cocktail or a cold-pressed juice.
Hornbeam Café
Attached to the Hornbeam Centre (a thriving community hub), this cheery daytime café in E17 keeps it local by buying most of its ingredients from the Organiclea workers’ cooperative and organic growers in the area. Cakes and snacks feed the daytime crowd, while veggie/vegan lunches bring everything from seasonal soups to tofu and chickpea patties or dhal with rice and onion pickle. Terrific value.
Indian Veg
A popular Indian vegetarian spot on Islington’s Chapel Market, serving an all-you-can-eat buffet in karmic (some might say preachy) surrounds. Since the buffet’s the only option, vegans should tread carefully, although everything ticks the veggie boxes – think vegetable curries, dhals, colourful salads and feather-light parathas. A stalwart for cheap dates, early-evening carb-loading and bargain lunches (cash only).
Itadaki Zen
Japanese, vegan… and organic? What’s not to love – and, rest assured, we do love this cool little miracle near King’s Cross station. Only the slurping of noodles disturbs the zen-like tranquillity, as punters dip into a virtuously healthy menu that homes in on a few key ingredients (expects lots of tofu and seaweed). Laid-back staff go with the flow, which helps to make Itadaki even more lovable.
Gujurati Rasoi in Dalston is excellent - fresh, tasty, homely veggie Indian cuisine in a light, airy, kitcheny environment. It's a hidden gem, open Wed-Sat evenings.
Food for Thought, obviously. And Riverside Vegetaria in Kingston.
MUST try : Chennai Dosa (veg) in East Ham. Unlimited Buffet Breakfast for 5 quids. Chini Chor for the BEST ever Punjabi Veg food in Hounslow West.
I can recommend Saravanaa Bhavan - an Indian vegetarian restaurant in East Ham. (I think there are also other branches around London.) It's not the plushest of eateries by any means, but what it lacks in décor, it more than makes up for in very tasty and authentic food. It's best to order a number of dishes and share them amongst your party - sort of like an Indian tapas. Make sure you include the Gobi 65 - tandoori-covered cauliflower - which is delicious. http://www.saravanabhavan.co.uk