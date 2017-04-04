The Pergola on the Roof team are bringing street food to a rooftop in Paddington

Summer’s a-coming, which can mean only one thing. That’s right: it’s almost time for five straight months of seasonal boozing, definitely outside and preferably on a roof.

And for that, my rum-soaked friends, there’s no better place to head this year than Paddington. Honestly: Paddington. Specifically, to Pergola Paddington Central – a new sister site to White City’s Pergola on the Roof. Launching next month, it’ll be set over two floors, open seven days a week and there’ll be space for 850 people. 850!

Of course, you’ll want some stodge to soak up all the alcohol. Luckily, you can expect grub from burger titans Patty & Bun; dumpling dons Mamalan; East Coast-style Mexican/American diner DF / Mexico; vegan salad and juice types Raw Press; and Decatur, purveyors of New Orleans-style soul food. Each restaurant will be creating a special menu for the residency, but pray to the voodoo gods that Decatur will be dishing up their chargrilled oysters again – they were number one on our list of London’s 100 Best Dishes, dontchaknow?

Pergola Paddington Central opens at 5 Kingdom Street, W2 6PY, from May 24 to October 1.

